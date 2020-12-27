NFL Week 16: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks, and predictions

The NFL fixture list continues to provide late Christmas gifts for football fans the world over: tomorrow afternoon sees a pivotal matchup in the NFC West. It's the Seattle Seahawks versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Pete Carrol's Seahawks are sitting pretty atop the division with a record of 10-4. Seattle has already qualified for the playoffs following last week's tough-fought W against a hard-hitting Washington football team.

Sean McVay's Rams (9-5) are just a W behind in 2nd, following an embarrassing loss against the New York Jets last Sunday -- the first game the Jets have won all year. Rams QB, Jared Goff needs to put in a much sharper performance than he did in NY if his side hope to escape the windy city with a much needed win.

It's Seahawks' Russel Wilson, D.K Metcalf, and one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses against Rams' Aaron Donald and the NFL's number 1 defense. With the winner of this one likely to clinch the NFC West division title, viewers could be in for an absolute treat -- so be sure to tune in!

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks betting odds

Rams: 1/1

Seahawks: 5/6

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks picks

Advertisement

Russel Wilson will throw +2 touchdown passes.

DK Metcalf will score a +1 touchdown for the Seahawks.

Chris Carson will rush for a +1 touchdown for the Seahawks.

Rams' Aaron Donald will sack Russel Wilson.

Cooper Kupp will amass +100-yards receiving.

Robert Woods will score +1 touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks keynotes

If the Seahawks beat the Rams on Sunday they clinch the NFC West division title.

Seahawks' QB and MVP candidate, Russel Wilson has thrown for 37 touchdowns this season.

Seahawks wideout, D.K Metcalf needs just 65 more yards to set a franchise record for receiving yards in a season (a record currently held by Steve Largent who tallied 1287-yards back in 1985).

Rams not revealing plan for Jalen Ramsey vs. DK Metcalf, Seahawks WRs https://t.co/Im04Gn5SB6 — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) December 26, 2020

This game also features an intriguing contest between Rams cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, and Seahawks receiver, D.K. Metcalf -- two of the NFL's finest players in their respective positions.

With the Cardinals losing against the 49ers on Boxing day, both the Seahawks and the Rams will feature in the playoffs. However, if the Rams can beat the Seahawks tomorrow and the Cardinals next week, and Seattle loses their final game next week versus the 49ers, LA can still win the division due to their superior head-to-head record against Seattle.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks key injuries

Seahawks:

RB DJ Dallas, Out (ankle)

LG Mike Iupati, Doubtful (stinger)

RT Brandon Shell, Questionable (ankle)

Rams:

RB Cam Akers, Out (ankle)

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks prediction

With neither of these teams hitting the dizzying heights of their early season form, this one looks set to be a tight contest, but the superior offensive firepower of the Seahawks should win out -- Seattle wins, 27-21.

Money Line: Rams +105; Seahawks +115

Against the Spread: Rams: +1 (-110); Seahawks: -1 (-110)