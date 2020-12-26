NFL Week 16: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and predictions 

In NFL Week 16, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Saturday night game. The Raiders desperately need to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are looking to take one step closer to making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

At 7-7, the Raiders have lost two games in a row. Still, they're in second place in the AFC West, so the Raiders remain in the playoff race. The Dolphins (9-5) have won three of their last four games. With a win, Miami could all but clinch a spot in the postseason.

Clearly, both the Dolphins and Raiders have a lot to play for in their Week 16 matchup during the 2020 NFL Season. Neither team can afford to lose, but only one of them ultimately walk away victorious.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders betting odds

The Dolphins enter this Week 16 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders as -3 point favorites.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks

-- Raiders RB Josh Jacobs won't break 100 rushing yards, but he will score two touchdowns

-- QB Derek Carr will start for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he will pass for over 200 yards.

-- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will record over 300 passing yards, and he will throw three touchdowns.

-- The Dolphins defense will sack Derek Carr at least five times.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders key notes

RB Josh Jacobs has not rushed for over 100 yards in the past five games.

The Raiders need to win their two remaining games to have a shot at the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Derek Carr has passed for over 300 yards in two of the last three games.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown four touchdowns in the last four games. But he did not throw a touchdown last week.

The Dolphins defense is currently ranked third in the NFL in forced turnovers. The Raiders offense is ranked sixth-worst in giveaways.

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed is looking to rush for over 100 yards for the second week in a row.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders key injuries

Miami Dolphins:

WR DeVante Parker, Questionable (hamstring)

WR Jakeem Grant, Questionable (hamstring)

G Solomon Kindley, Out (knee)

OT Ereck Flowers, Questionable (ankle)

DE Shaq Lawson, Questionable (ankle)

Las Vegas Raiders:

DT Maliek Collings, Injured Reserve

LB Nick Kwiatkoski, Out (COVID-19)

LB Nicholas Morrow, Out (COVID-19)

DE Clelin Ferrell, Out (shoulder)

DT Maurice Hurst, Questionable

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Raiders 21

Money Line: Dolphins -160, Raiders +140

Against the Spread: Dolphins 9-5, Raiders 7-7