NFL Week 16: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions

The Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants are set to face off in a Week 16 game where both teams are fighting to stay alive in the NFL playoff race. The Ravens must win their two remaining games to keep their postseason chances alive. Likewise, the Giants must do the same thing.

The Ravens have a few scenarios that will allow them to clinch a playoff spot:

Scenario 1: The Ravens win, The Dolphins lose

Scenario 2: The Ravens win, The Browns lose

Scenario 3: The Ravens win, The Colts

Clearly, the Ravens need some help in order to make the playoffs. For now, all the Ravens can do now is try their best to win their next two games. Similarly, the Giants must win out in order to stay alive in the playoff race.

If the Giants lose to the Ravens on Sunday and the Washington Football Team defeats the Panthers, the Giants will be eliminated from the playoff hunt. Sunday's game between the Giants and the Ravens could significantly change the postseason picture one way or another.

Here's a thorough look at this Week 16 meeting between the Ravens and the Giants.

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens betting odds

The Baltimore Ravens are -10.5 point favorites at home against the New York Giants in Week 16.

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens picks

-- The last time the New York Giants were the underdogs by more than 10 points, they beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

-- Lamar Jackson will have over 100 yards rushing and 200 yards passing. He'll score at least two touchdowns against the Giants.

-- Marquise Brown will have over 100 yards receiving, and he'll record at least one receiving touchdown.

-- New York Giants wide receivers will record two receiving touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson career red-zone stats:

🔹 43 Pass TDs

🔹 12 Rush TDs

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens key notes

Giants WR Sterling Shepherd, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton have not recorded a receiving touchdowns in the last five games.

The New York Giants need QB Daniel Jones to play if he is healthy. But he struggled in his return to action against the Cardinals.

The New York Giants are currently ranked 6th in the NFL in rush defense, as they only give up 101.8 rushing yards per game.

The Baltimore Ravens currently lead the NFL in rushing offense, as they average 172.7 yards per game.

Lamar Jackson has four rushing touchdowns in his last five games.

Marquise Brown has three receiving touchdowns in the last five games, but he didn't score last week.

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens key injuries

New York Giants Key Injuries:

LB Kyler Fackrell, Injured Reserve (lower leg)

QB Daniel Jones, Questionable (ankle/hamstring)

WR Golden Tate, Out (calf)

LB Blake Martinez, Questionable (ankle)

CB Darnay Holmes, Questionable (knee)

Baltimore Ravens Key Injuries:

WR Marquise Brown, Questionable (knee)

CB Jimmy Smith, Out (shoulder/ribs)

WR Dez Bryant, Questionable (thigh)

DE Calais Campbell, Questionable (calf)

CB Marcus Peters, Questionable (calf)

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens predictions

New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Ravens 34, Giants 17

Money Line: Ravens -500, Giants +400

Against the Spread: Ravens 9-5, Giants 5-9