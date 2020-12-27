Create
NFL Week 16: Rams at Seahawks TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Looks To Make Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf a Non-Factor On Sunday Week 16 FOX Late Window Coverage
Andrew Pistone
ANALYST
Modified 27 Dec 2020, 11:04 IST
Preview
The highly competitive NFC West may all come down to Sunday’s enormous matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles needs a win this week to stay alive for the division crown after their surprising loss to the New York Jets last weekend. Seattle is hoping to close the door on Sunday and secure their first division title since the 2016-2017 season.

While most of the NFL focuses on the implications of the Jets’ loss last Sunday on Gang Green’s draft prospects, it’s easy to forget the Rams’ division title hopes were dealt a significant blow as well. Despite New York’s shocking 23-20 victory, Los Angeles received positive contributions from TE Tyler Higbee, who finished the game with 67 yards on 4 catches and a touchdown. He also showed impressive agility in a well executed catch and run early in the second half.

Seattle did not have an easy time of it during a classic “West Coast team travels east to play at 1pm EST” trap, but they were able to escape with a win against the Washington Football Team last weekend, by a final score of 20-15. Although Chris Carson remains Seattle’s clear lead back, it was Carlos Hyde who did the most with his touches last week. Hyde took a carry from mid-field all the way to the house early in the third quarter.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks TV Schedule

What Time is The Rams at Seahawks on Sunday?

4:25 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What Channel Is The Rams at Seahawks game on Sunday?

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Coverage Map

How To Watch Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Prediction

Even though home field advantage is slightly diminished and blurred in the 2020 season, neither Seattle nor Los Angeles would prefer to go on the road to play their first playoff game. That makes this game incredibly pivotal for how the NFC playoffs might shake out in January, so expect each team to bring out everything in their playbook to try and secure a victory.

It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks adjust to the Rams’ defense, since Rams Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey essentially locked down Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf in their last matchup—Metcalf only had 2 catches for 28 yards. This forced QB Russell Wilson into a couple of turnovers in that game, but expect them to make a few adjustments to get Metcalf a few free releases in some better matchups. This should be one of the best tilts of Week 16, and Seattle should get revenge on Los Angeles this time around.

Prediction: Seahawks 33, Rams 28

Published 27 Dec 2020, 11:04 IST
NFL Draft Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Russell Wilson Jared Goff National Football Conference
