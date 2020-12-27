NFL Week 16: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers odds, picks and predictions

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the NFC North division and are going to the NFL playoffs. The Packers are currently sitting at the top of the NFC playoff race and currently hold a one-game lead over the New Orleans Saints. They will hope to maintain that advantage with a win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans need to win their Week 16 meeting with the Green Bay Packers to clinch a 2020 NFL Playoff spot. There are four different scenarios that could put the Titans into the playoffs after Week 16.

The Titans win The Miami Dolphins lose to the Las Vegas Raiders The Baltimore Ravens lose to the New York Giants The Titans tie and the Ravens tie

A win over the Packers would help the Titans take care of business. After all, it's never ideal for any team to rely on getting help from others in the playoff race.

Here's a thorough look at the "Sunday Night Football" game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers betting odds

The Green Bay Packers are coming into their "Sunday Night Football" meeting with the Tennessee Titans as -3 point favorites.

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers picks

-- Titans RB Derek Henry will rush for over 120 yards, and he will score two touchdowns.

-- Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will have two or more touchdown passes which he has done in the last three weeks

-- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won't throw an interception for the fifth-straight game.

-- Packers WR Davante Adams will score a touchdown. He's scored in eight of the last nine games for the Packers.

How good has Ryan Tannehill been since taking over for Titans 24 games ago?



Tannehill Mahomes (last 24 games)

114 QB Rating 105.9

6,080 Pass Yds 6,983

61 Total TD 56

10 INT 10

67.7 Cmp % 66.4 pic.twitter.com/eYW6h4Lvdm — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2020

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers key notes

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has put together a great 2020 NFL Season with 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Derrick Henry is currently first in the NFL in rushing yards, and he is only one touchdown short of the league lead for rushing touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans offense is second in the NFL in total yards per game and second in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

Tennessee Titans defense is tied for first in turnover differential.

The Green Bay Packers offense is ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards per game.

The Packers defense is currently ranked eighth in the NFL in total yards per game.

Davante Adams has recorded over 100 yards receiving in two of the last three games.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 40 passing touchdowns during the 2020 NFL Season.

Aaron Rodgers has the highest pass TD rate and lowest INT rate in the NFL this season.



Only 3 QBs have done that for a full season and all 3 won NFL MVP: Tom Brady (2010), Steve Young (1992), and Ken Anderson (1981). pic.twitter.com/Z4EeMV5oqb — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2020

Tennessee Titans v.s Green Bay Packers key injuries

Tennessee Titans Key Injuries:

CB Chris Milton, Injured Reserve (knee)

LB Derick Roberson, Out (hamstring)

Green Bay Packers Key Injuries:

RB Jamaal Williams, Doubtful (quadriceps)

S Will Redmond, Out

G Simon Stepaniak, Doubtful

TE Jace Sternberger, Out (concussion)

#Packers activate C Corey Linsley from injured reserve.



Roster moves 📰 https://t.co/phFZK7vmaC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2020

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers predictions

Prediction: Titans 34, Packers 31

Money Line: Packers -175, Titans +155

Against the Spread: Packers 8-5, Titans 6-7