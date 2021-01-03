NFL Week 17: Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams predictions, preview, team news and more

Arizona Cardinals have put themselves in a position that no team wants to be in. Cardinals must win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs. It is crazy to think that once in first place of the AFC West, the Cardinals are in a must win game in Week 17.
Los Angeles Rams will also be in a situation where they could miss the 2020 NFL Playoffs. It would take a lot for the Rams to miss the playoffs but this 2020 NFL Season has shown us anything can happen. Los Angeles Rams have dropped tough games in the past two weeks. The biggest loss was to the winless New York Jets in Week 15.
Lets take a deeper look into the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams Week 17 meeting.
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Head-to-Head
In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will meet for the 85th time. Los Angeles Rams leads the head-to-head series over the Arizona Cardinals 44-38-2. The Rams are (7-0) against the Arizona Cardinals in the last seven meetings.
Los Angeles Rams' defense dominated the Arizona Cardinals offense in their Week 13 meeting. Arizona has a lot on the line against the Los Angeles Rams and will look to erase that loss in Week 13 and make it to the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals season results: W W L L W W W L W L L L W W L
Los Angeles Rams season results: W W L W W L W L W W L W W L L
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Team News
Los Angeles Rams are coming into the Week 17 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals without their starting quarterback. Jared Goff underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Goff popped the dislocated thumb back into place against the Seattle Seahawks. Rams will also be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp due to COVID-19.
Arizona is coming in with a lot of key pieces being questionable to play against the Rams in Week 17. Cardinals safety Budda Baker is currently questionable to play on Sunday. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also questionable. Although these two players are questionable, they are likely to play against the Los Angeles Rams.
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Projected Starters
Los Angeles Rams:
QB: John Wolford
RB: Malcolm Brown
WR: Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson
TE: Tyler Higbee
Arizona Cardinals:
QB: Kyler Murray
RB: Kenyan Drake
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald
TE: Dan Arnold
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Predictions
Los Angeles Rams are leaning on back up quarterback John Wolford. Wolford is making his first start in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams will look to their defense in hopes that they can lead them to a victory.
Arizona Cardinals will need to treat this game like a playoff game. They are in a win or go home situation. This is the first time in Kyler Murrays NFL career that he will be playing in a win or go home situation.
Prediction: Arizona Cardinals pull out a huge victory on the road to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs.Published 03 Jan 2021, 12:51 IST