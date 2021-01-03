NFL Week 17: Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams predictions, preview, team news and more

Arizona Cardinals have put themselves in a position that no team wants to be in. Cardinals must win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs. It is crazy to think that once in first place of the AFC West, the Cardinals are in a must win game in Week 17.

Los Angeles Rams will also be in a situation where they could miss the 2020 NFL Playoffs. It would take a lot for the Rams to miss the playoffs but this 2020 NFL Season has shown us anything can happen. Los Angeles Rams have dropped tough games in the past two weeks. The biggest loss was to the winless New York Jets in Week 15.

Lets take a deeper look into the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams Week 17 meeting.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Head-to-Head

In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will meet for the 85th time. Los Angeles Rams leads the head-to-head series over the Arizona Cardinals 44-38-2. The Rams are (7-0) against the Arizona Cardinals in the last seven meetings.

Los Angeles Rams' defense dominated the Arizona Cardinals offense in their Week 13 meeting. Arizona has a lot on the line against the Los Angeles Rams and will look to erase that loss in Week 13 and make it to the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals season results: W W L L W W W L W L L L W W L

Los Angeles Rams season results: W W L W W L W L W W L W W L L

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

.@CedarsSinai Injury Report: #AZvsLA



Akers will be a game-time decision for Sunday. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2021

Los Angeles Rams are coming into the Week 17 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals without their starting quarterback. Jared Goff underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Goff popped the dislocated thumb back into place against the Seattle Seahawks. Rams will also be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp due to COVID-19.

Game Status for Week 17: pic.twitter.com/QhlLmVXUst — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 1, 2021

Arizona is coming in with a lot of key pieces being questionable to play against the Rams in Week 17. Cardinals safety Budda Baker is currently questionable to play on Sunday. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also questionable. Although these two players are questionable, they are likely to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Projected Starters

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford

Los Angeles Rams:

QB: John Wolford

RB: Malcolm Brown

WR: Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson

TE: Tyler Higbee

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals:

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald

TE: Dan Arnold

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Predictions

Los Angeles Rams are leaning on back up quarterback John Wolford. Wolford is making his first start in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams will look to their defense in hopes that they can lead them to a victory.

Arizona Cardinals will need to treat this game like a playoff game. They are in a win or go home situation. This is the first time in Kyler Murrays NFL career that he will be playing in a win or go home situation.

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals pull out a huge victory on the road to make the 2020 NFL Playoffs.