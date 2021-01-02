NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks, line and spread

The Atlanta Falcons look to end their 2020 NFL Season on a high note with a big win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

In Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season the Atlanta Falcons headed into halftime with a sizeable lead against the Buccaneers. This lead would slowly diminish in the second half. Tom Brady would once again come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons.

With playoff seeding on the line for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will look to come out and end this football game early. Ideally, the Buccaneers would like to have Tom Brady sit the entire second half to rest for the playoffs. Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons will look to spoil that plan.

One thing that the Atlanta Falcons will need to do is get a lead and keep it against Tom Brady and they will win this game. Easier said than done looking at the history.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their meeting with the Atlanta Falcons as -7 point favorites at home in Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

-- Tom Brady will have another big week with three or more touchdown passes

-- Mike Evans will continue to ride his momentum after the last two big games into the meeting with the Falcons with two receiving touchdowns

-- Matt Ryan will throw for two or more passing touchdowns against the Buccaneers

-- Calvin Ridley will record over 100 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-320)

Atlanta Falcons (+260)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spread

Atlanta Falcons are sitting at (7-8) against the spread in the 2020 NFL Season. They are looking to make it .500 against the spread with covering the spread against the Buccaneers. Atlanta Falcons are (1-5) in the last six games against the spread. This will make it tough for betters to pick the Falcons and the points on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at (8-7) against the spread in the 2020 NFL Season. Tampa Bay is coming into the Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons as (-7) point favorites. The Buccaneers are (4-2) against the spread in the last six games. Tom Brady is on a mission to get the fifth seed which makes the Buccaneers a safe pick for betters in Week 17.