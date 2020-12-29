NFL Week 17: Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals odds, line and spread

The Cincinnati Bengals have already played the spoiler role well recently, upending the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. They’ll have another chance to deal a severe blow to a division rival on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit Paul Brown Stadium, hoping to clinch a playoff spot.

The Ravens (10-5) took care of business at home in Week 16 against the New York Giants, comfortably beating their opponents 27-13 in a game they never trailed.

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson remained hot, accounting for 80 rushing yards and throwing for 2 touchdowns last week. Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has slowly started to contribute to the Ravens offense, and was the recipient of one of Jackson’s touchdown throws.

The Bengals (4-10-1) were able to use the momentum they created from beating the Steelers in Week 15 against the Houston Texans in Week 16. Cincinnati defeated Houston 37-31 in one of the best games the offense has put together since number one overall pick QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season.

RB Samaje Perine was a key factor for them on the ground, rushing for 95 yards and punching in two touchdowns on the way to their win.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are a -13.5 favorite on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Picks

--Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins will score two rushing touchdowns.

--Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard will score a touchdown.

--Ravens K Justin Tucker will convert at least one 50+ yard field goal.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Key Notes

· The Baltimore Ravens are on 5-2 on the Road

· The Cincinnati Bengals Are 3-4 At Home

· The Ravens and Bengals have played 49 times in their history, with the Ravens holding a slight 26-23 lead in the all-time series.

· Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has scored a rushing touchdown in three out of the last four games.

· Bengals WR Tee Higgins can break Cris Collinsworth’s rookie record for receptions in a season on Sunday.

· The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a victory over the Bengals

· Baltimore has made the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

· The Ravens defeated the Bengals in their first matchup of the season, by a final score of 27-3 on October 11th.

· Bengals RB Giovani Bernard caught seven passes last week against the Texans.

· QB Brandon Allen is expected to make his 8th career start in the NFL on Sunday against Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries

Baltimore Ravens:

CB Marcus Peters(calf) is questionable

CB Jimmy Smith(ribs, shoulder) is questionable

Cincinnati Bengals:

WR Tyler Boyd(concussion) is questionable

RB Joe Mixon(foot) is out

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 20

Money Line: Ravens -670, Bengals +490

Against The Spread: Ravens 9-5-1, Bengals 9-6