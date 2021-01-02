NFL Week 17: Chargers at Chiefs TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

Meeting for the second time this season, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, marking the end of a successful rookie season for Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert. He started his first NFL game against the Chiefs, who will look much different than the juggernaut the rookie nearly beat back in September.

More recently, the Chargers secured a victory against the Denver Broncos last week 19-16, in their final home game of the season. QB Justin Herbert had a decent game, throwing for 253 yards, and 1 touchdown. His scoring pass found RB Austin Ekeler, who had surprisingly not caught a touchdown yet this season, despite being one of the best receiving backs in the NFL.

that's what a record looks like 🎸



📺: CBS | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/3ai7LcD8O4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 27, 2020

Despite having an unforeseen difficult time with the Atlanta Falcons at home last week, Kansas City was able to do just enough to come away with a 17-14 victory at home. With the win, the Chiefs clinched the number one overall seed in the AFC, and have the luxury of resting most of their key players ahead of the postseason. In what was likely his final regular season game this season, TE Travis Kelce set a record for most receiving yards by a tight end in one season, and also scored a touchdown.

Travis Kelce continues to raise the bar at the TE position 🏹@Bridgestone | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/349HrPdja5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 28, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs TV Schedule

What Time is The Chargers at Chiefs on Sunday?

4:25 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Chargers at Chiefs game on Sunday?

Advertisement

FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Coverage Map

How To Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

With all due respect to Chad Henne, Darrel Williams, and the rest of the Chiefs understudies, this game becomes a lot less about how the Chiefs will play and more about how the talented Chargers unit will finish their season. Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn has been mentioned as a possible hot seat candidate, and any type of efficient performance from the Chargers could help tip the scales when it relates to whether or not he will be brought back next season.

Since Kansas City will have a large contingent of reserve players, Los Angeles should be able to do enough to keep the Chiefs offense at bay, while having some fun on their own as they look to finish the campaign with a win.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Chiefs 20