NFL Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns prediction, preview, teams news and more

The Cleveland Browns will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL Week 17 matchup after losing to the New York Jets last week with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Last week, the Cleveland Browns lost most of their wide receiver group to the COVID-19 list. They were really short-handed on offense and defense, which meant they are now running out of chances to secure a spot in the postseason.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in his Monday press conference said that many of the starters will be resting for the game against the Browns in Week 17. Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers against the Browns for the game on Sunday. Many of the defensive players will be rested, as the Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot.

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller returns to practice



News & Notes: Wyatt Teller returns to practice

For the Browns, their season is on the line, Win the game and you are in for the playoffs. Lose and you are done for the year. The playoffs came early in Cleveland and this Week 17 NFL game is no short of a playoff game for the Browns, who are set to get their wide receivers back from the reserve/COVID-19 list after set of negative test through out the week. They will also have their starting left tackle, Jedrick Wills, back who was out with illness during Week 16 against the Jets.

The game has far more implications for the Browns as their hopes to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 rests on the game, whereas the Steelers would be looking to rest the starters and start preparing for the playoffs in which they might have to face the Browns in a wild card game.

.@_BigBen7 spoke to the media today about winning The Chief Award, getting some rest, Mason Rudolph, his health and more.



.@_BigBen7 spoke to the media today about winning The Chief Award, getting some rest, Mason Rudolph, his health and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Key Injuries

Cleveland Browns:

LB B. J. Goodson (Covid-19) Out

LB Jacob Phillips (COVID-19) Out

S Andrew Sendejo (Covid-19) Out

C Nick Harris (Illness) Out

Our team will continue to work remotely this morning.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

LB Marcus Allen (Stringer) Probable

S Terrell Edmunds (Shoulder) Questionable

LB T J Watt (NIR) Out

DE Stephon Tuitt(Back) Probable

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 17.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Picks

1. Cleveland Browns to win the game and make it to the playoffs

2. Myles Garrett to have 2 or more sacks on Mason Rudolph.

3. Mason Rudolph to throw 2 touchdown passes.

Baker Mayfield: "It's win or go home. That is the mentality for our guys."



Baker Mayfield: "It's win or go home. That is the mentality for our guys."

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Prediction

The Steelers blew out the Browns earlier in the season, but that was during Pittsburgh's season-opening undefeated streak, and the Browns have improved since then. Cleveland is also in a must-win situation, whereas Pittsburgh is playing it safe ahead of the postseason.

Cleveland Browns: 30, Pittsburgh Steelers: 21