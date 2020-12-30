NFL Week 17: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks, line and spread

The Indianapolis Colts head into Week 17 with their playoff lives at stake, needing a win and some other things to break their way if they want to realize their dream of competing for a Super Bowl championship.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Colts on Sunday, arguably already having achieved their goals for this season by securing the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars (1-14) hung in during the first half of their Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears, but ultimately folded in the second half, and lost 41-17 in their final home contest of the season. Jacksonville rookie WR Lavishka Shenault Jr. caught his third touchdown pass of the season in the loss, and the team hopes he can be a cornerstone block of their rebuild in the years to come.

The Colts (10-5) had a similar script in their 28-24 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, as they started off quickly but could not maintain control of the game in the second half. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor continued his strong second half of the season, rushing for two more touchdowns against the Steelers’ impressive defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

The Indianapolis Colts are a -14 favorite on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Picks

1. The Indianapolis Colts defense will register at least 5 sacks.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars WR D.J. Chark will score a touchdown.

3. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will catch a pass of 50 yards or more in the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Key Notes

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on 0-7 on the Road

The Indianapolis Colts Are 5-2 At Home

The Jaguars and Colts have squared off 39 times in the past, with the Colts holding a 24-15 advantage over their division rivals.

The Jaguars defeated the Colts in Week 1, 27-20.

Since that game, Jacksonville has lost 14 in a row, and will look to snap that streak on Sunday.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew threw 3 touchdown passes in the Week 1 victory.

Jacksonville has tallied the third fewest sacks in the NFL this season.

Indianapolis’ defense has allowed the second fewest rushing yards in the league this year.

Colts LB Darius Leonard has registered at least 121 tackles in each of his first three years in the NFL

Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers threw two interceptions in the Week 1 matchup with Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Key Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars:

RB James Robinson(ankle) is questionable

CB Sidney Jones(Achilles) is out

Indianapolis Colts:

WR Michael Pittman(concussion) is questionable

LT Anthony Castonzo(knee, ankle) is questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Prediction

Prediction: Colts 35, Jaguars 13

Money Line: Colts -1150, Jaguars +730

Against The Spread: Colts 8-7, Jaguars 6-9