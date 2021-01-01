NFL Week 17: Jaguars at Colts TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

The Indianapolis Colts have everything to play for on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. They won’t qualify for the playoffs if they lose, and even if they do win, they will need some help in other games to secure a spot in the postseason. But Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is no stranger to magical late season runs(he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017-2018 when they won the Super Bowl), and will undoubtedly have his players focused on this upcoming week.

Jacksonville has spent the season focusing on player development and finding out which players will be around past the 2020 season. Third year wide receiver D.J. Chark appears to be an offensive weapon the team values highly, and will undoubtedly look forward to some improved quarterback play next season. Despite the Jaguars’ 41-17 loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 16, Chark led the team in receiving, and reached pay dirt for the fifth time this year.

If NFL games were 30 minutes instead of 60 minutes, the Colts may have had the upper hand for a playoff spot heading into Week 17. Indianapolis controlled the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half, but could not stop the Pittsburgh onslaught in the second half, and lost 28-24 at Heinz Field. The Colts receiving corps has featured different players at different points in the season, and last week, it was WR Zach Pascal’s turn to lead the team in receiving yards, and reach the end zone.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts TV Schedule

What Time is The Jaguars at Colts on Sunday?

4:25 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Jaguars at Colts game on Sunday?

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Coverage Map

Week 17 CBS Late Coverage

How To Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Prediction

On paper, this should be a relatively simple game for the Colts to win in a game they have to have. They have one of the best defenses in the NFL, playing against a Jacksonville offense that has depleted talent, especially since RB James Robinson won’t play. Indianapolis should be able to control the clock with their running game, against a Jacksonville defense that just gave up 121 yards rushing to David Montgomery and Artavis Pierce of the Bears last week.

As long as the team comes out with the proper mindset and intensity level, Indianapolis should win and remain in the mix for one of the AFC’s final playoff spots. They will also be motivated to avenge their loss to the Jaguars in Week 1—the Colts are the only team the Jaguars have beaten this year.

Prediction: Colts 37, Jaguars 16