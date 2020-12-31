NFL Week 17: Jets at Patriots TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

Historically, a NFL Week 17 New York Jets at New England Patriots matchup has been a glorified exhibition for a Patriots team that had ideas about bringing home the Lombardi trophy. On Sunday, this game will signify the end of two difficult seasons for each franchise.

New York has been competitive for the better part of the last month or so, and for the last two weeks, that determination and effort has resulted in victories against the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. The Jets defeated the Browns 23-16 in Week 16 behind a decent game from third year QB Sam Darnold.

The former USC signal caller wasn’t spectacular by any means, but did enough to give his team momentum to overcome the more talented Browns. Darnold found TE Chris Herndon on his first touchdown pass of the game.

New England had the AFC East torch snatched from them in Week 16, falling to the new division champion Buffalo Bills 38-9 on Monday night. This was the first time since 2008 that the Patriots did not win the division. As head coach Bill Belichick and company look ahead, they can feel good about two of their young running backs anchoring the ground game for years to come. Damien Harris has had a strong season, and Sony Michel averaged 6.9 yards per carry against the Bills in their last game.

New York Jets at New England Patriots TV Schedule

What Time is The Jets at Patriots on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Jets at Patriots game on Sunday?

CBS

New York Jets at New England Patriots Coverage Map

Week 17 CBS Early Coverage

How To Watch New York Jets at New England Patriots - Live Stream

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

New York Jets at New England Patriots Prediction

Before the Jets started to win games, there were rumors about what the Patriots would do (or more specifically, who they would bench) in order for New York to win and not qualify for the number one overall pick. That’s a moot point now, and it seems like whoever New England starts, it won’t be too consequential when the Jets get ready for this game.

The Patriots were lucky to beat Gang Green in their prior matchup this season, and with New England’s offense struggling so mightily to move the ball downfield, the Jets actually are catching their longtime nemeses at the right time. Look for New York to stack the box against the Patriots offense, and take advantage of good field position throughout the game.

Prediction: Jets 21, Patriots 17