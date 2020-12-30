NFL Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos odds, picks, line and spread

If you asked Las Vegas Raiders fans whether they would have something play for in Week 17 at the four minute mark of their game against the Miami Dolphins, they would have been convinced that their final game of the season would have been consequential in some way. Instead, Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick delivered arguably the greatest no look pass of all time, and the Raiders head to Denver to face the Broncos this Sunday without much to play for.

The Raiders(7-8) probably should have beaten Miami last week, and had several impressive plays down the stretch to seize control of the game. The most notable was Derek Carr’s bullet of a pass to Nelson Agholor down the sideline, which seemed like a backbreaker for the Dolphins at the time. It gave the Raiders a 22-16 lead, but Miami would come back to win 26-25.

The Broncos(5-10) were also in it until the very end against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but came up just short, falling 19-16 in Los Angeles. Denver QB Drew Lock didn’t have his best game in Week 16, but did run for a touchdown that put the Broncos back in the game in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Betting Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are a -2.5 favorite on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Picks

--Las Vegas Raiders RB Devontae Booker will score a rushing touchdown.

--Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant will have over 70 yards receiving.

--Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will catch a touchdown pass.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Key Notes

The Las Vegas Raiders are on 5-2 on the Road

The Denver Broncos Are 2-5 At Home

The Raiders and Broncos have clashed 120 times in their history, with the “Silver and Black” holding the edge 65-53-2.

Las Vegas demolished Denver in their first meeting of the season, winning 37-12.

In that game, Raiders RB Devontae Booker scored two touchdowns.

Booker spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is 107 yards shy of achieving his second career 1,000 yard rushing season.

Raiders TE Darren Waller is 67 receiving yards short of establishing a new career high in that category.

Waller is also 2 catches shy of reaching 100 receptions on the season.

The Raiders are looking to finish with their first non-losing regular season record since 2016.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Key Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders:

QB Derek Carr (groin) is probable

DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is questionable

Denver Broncos:

WR K.J. Hamler(concussion) is questionable

DE Bradley Chubb(ankle) is questionable

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Prediction

Prediction: Raiders 23, Broncos 21

Money Line: Raiders -136, Broncos +116

Against The Spread: Raiders 8-7, Broncos 8-7