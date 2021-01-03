NFL Week 17: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks, line and spread

Kansas City Chiefs have already announced that wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins will not be available for their Week 17 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. The big questions that have been swirling around is whether the Chiefs will sit starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes or not. As of Friday Mahomes is still projected to be the starter versus the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers will be without their top wide receiver Keenan Allen. They will also be without key pieces to their defense. The Chargers are hoping to end the 2020 NFL Season on a four game winning streak.

This game would be a good game to stay away from when it comes to betting odds. The spread is low but with all the missing pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs offense it would be tough to pick them.

Lets take a look at how the betting odds will playout in the Week 17 meeting between the Chiefs and Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are heading into their Week 17 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs being a -3.5 point favorites.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Picks

-- Justin Herbert will record 300 passing yards and more than two touchdown passes

-- Mike Williams will have a big game with the absence of Keenan Allen with multiple touchdowns

-- Kansas City Chiefs offense will struggle with huge pieces resting for the NFL Playoffs

-- Patrick Mahomes will be listed as out to rest for the 2020 NFL Playoffs

We're looking to finish the regular season on a high note and become the fifth team since 2000 to win 15+ games in a single season! pic.twitter.com/36IReQzjYg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 31, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Money Line

Los Angeles Chargers: (-190)

Kansas City Chiefs: (+170)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Spread

Los Angeles Chargers are (3-6) against the spread in their last nine games. The Chargers are opening up at (-3.5) favorites against a Chiefs team that is without starters. With the spread being so low the Chargers have a good shot at covering again against the Chiefs in Week 17.

Kansas City Chiefs have not been the best team to bet on in the 2020 NFL Season especially in the last seven games. The Chiefs have gone 0-6-1 in the last seven games against the spread. Kansas City is going to be missing Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and potentially their starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bettors should stay away from Kansas City in Week 17 against the Chargers.