NFL Week 17: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more

Los Angeles Chargers are coming off three straight wins against the Falcons, Raiders, and Broncos. In the last meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs the Los Angeles Chargers would come within three points from beating the defending champs. Chargers will be looking for revenge in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Kansas City Chiefs are most likely going to sit a lot of their offensive talent in Week 17. Los Angeles Chargers will look to capitalize on the missing pieces inthe Kansas City Chiefs offense. The Chiefs have already wrapped up everything they need when it comes to making another run at the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will be meeting for the 122nd time in Week 17. Kansas City owns the series lead over the Chargers with a record of 64-56-1. The Chiefs are 12-1 against the Los Angeles Chargers in the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

With the Chiefs potentially sitting Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offensive fire power, the Chargers definitely have a shot. There is the possibility of Mahomes playing the first half to make sure the Chiefs handle business but it is not likely. Los Angeles Chargers have the opportunity to beat the Chiefs for the first time since the 2018 NFL Season.

Los Angeles Chargers results this season: W L L L L W L L L W L L W W W

Kansas City Chiefs results this season: W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Advertisement

Le'Veon Bell and Derrick Nnadi are questionable for Sunday's game.



Tyreek Hill, Mike Remmers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ben Niemann, and Sammy Watkins are OUT. https://t.co/rPdLvWr0rN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs will be entering their Week 17 with questions on whether they will play their starters. The Chiefs will most likely sit Patrick Mahomes and start back up quarterback Chad Henne. Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill are already listed as out for the game against the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers are going to be without key pieces to their defense. Casey Hayward Jr. was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday with a hamstring injury. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins will also be out against Kansas City with an ankle injury and Jahleel Addae is also out with an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Predicted Starters

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers:

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Austin Ekeler

WR: Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson

TE: Donald Parham Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs:

QB: Chad Henne

RB: Darrel Williams

WR: Demarcus Robinson, Mercole Hardman, Byron Pringle

TE: Travis Kelce

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs are coming into the Week 17 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers with nothing to lose. With Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins already being out we will most likely see Patrick Mahomes out as well. This is something that Los Angeles will be paying close attention too.

Chargers are not coming in with a full bill of health. Keenan Allen will be out. Los Angeles Chargers will need to control the tempo of the game if they want to win. Whether Mahomes plays or doesn't play it will still be a competitive game for the Chargers.

Prediction: Justin Herbert will lead the Los Angeles Chargers to their fourth straight win against a depleted Kansas City Chiefs team.