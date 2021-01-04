NFL Week 17: New Orlean Saints at Carolina Panthers TV schedule, coverage map, time and live stream

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers meet up for their regular season wrap-up. For the third season in a row, the Saints are going into the postseason. Meanwhile, the Panthers are lagging.

New Orleans is looking to grab the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, possibly.

However, the Saints are without their running backs. Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19, and backup running backs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington, plus fullback Michael Burton, are determined to be high-risk close contact taking them out of the game for Week 17.

The Panthers are 2-8 against the Saints since 2016.

The Panthers (5-10) are out of the playoffs; they could hinder their three-game losing streak last week against Washington.

Carolina leaped to a 20-0 lead against the Washington Football Team in the first half and held off a late attempt for a fifth win of the season.

The Panthers beat Washington 20-13. Carolinas' offense seemed to struggle after the first half, but their energetic start prompted their win.

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel caught five passes for 106 yards, and his performance was an improvement for his much slower matchup against Green Bay.

The Panthers' defense demanded some attention as it grabbed two interceptions and two fumbles, preventing Washington from capturing the NFC East. Running back Mike Davis gained 28 yards from the scrimmage, earning him over 1,000 for the season, and scored a one-yard touchdown.

The Saints (11-4) have a record for the fourth straight NFC South title by beating the Minnesota Vikings. Alvin Kamara, who decided to be festive for their Christmas game in red and green cleats, got himself fined but still sled his way into the Vikings' end zone six times.

The Saints finished with 219 more yards than the Vikings for a 52-33 win. Kamara rushed for six touchdowns and 155 yards on 22 carries.

Kamara became the third player in NFL history to score six touchdowns in a game and just the second player to rush for six touchdowns. He reached 172 yards, his dive for the end zone left Drew Brees with 311 scoreless yards.

The Saints made it four consecutive seasons with 11 wins, the only team to do so. The Saints have clinched a playoff berth as the second seed in the NFC, also lead the all-time series, 27-25; they have won seven of their meetings.

An important offensive stat to consider is that the Panthers are fifth-worst in the league in passing touchdowns with a low score of 16. the Saints, on the other hand, triumph with the most rushing touchdowns with a high 29. Saints are predicted to win.

