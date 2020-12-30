NFL Week 17: New York Jets at New England Patriots odds, picks, line and spread

The suddenly hot New York Jets will conclude their tumultuous season against a team who they have lost nine consecutive games to dating back to 2015. The New England Patriots will welcome the Jets to Gilette Stadium on Sunday, hoping to end their 2020 campaign on a high note.

The Jets (2-13) have won two consecutive games, including their first home victory of the season against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. New York pulled out all the stops, as WR Jamison Crowder not only caught a touchdown pass but also threw a touchdown pass to fellow WR Braxton Berrios in the first quarter.

Slot receiver passes to slot receiver for the TD.



— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2020

The Patriots (6-9) had won the AFC East title for the past 11 seasons, but on Monday night, they got an up-close and personal look with the team who captured the division crown this year.

The Buffalo Bills walloped New England 38-9, and QB Cam Newton was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the third time this season. Before he took a seat, Newton rushed for a touchdown, which was his 12th score on the ground this season.

New York Jets at New England Patriots Betting Odds

The New England Patriots are a -3 favorite on Sunday.

New York Jets at New England Patriots Picks

--New England Patriots QB Jarett Stidham will throw two touchdown passes.

--New York Jets RB TY Johnson will have at least 20 total touches.

--New York Jets QB Sam Darnold will throw three touchdown passes.

New York Jets at New England Patriots Key Notes

· The New York Jets are on 1-6 on the Road

· The New England Patriots are 4-3 at Home

· The Jets and Patriots have played 120 total times, with New England having the edge 66-53-1 over their previous tilts.

· The Patriots beat the Jets on a field goal by K Nick Folk on November 9th as time expired in their first meeting of the season.

· Patriots QB Cam Newton has rushed for 10 or more touchdowns in a season three times in his career.

· Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was briefly the head coach of the Jets, but never coached in a game.

· This will be the first game Darnold faces the Patriots this season—he missed the first contest with a shoulder injury.

· The last time New England lost to the Jets was on December 27, 2015.

· In that game, Ryan Fitzpatrick started at QB for New York and threw three touchdown passes.

· Patriots K Nick folk spent seven seasons with the Jets earlier in his career.

New York Jets at New England Patriots Key Injuries

New York Jets:

RB Frank Gore (lung contusion) is out

WR Jamison Crowder (calf, thigh) is probable

New England Patriots:

WR Julian Edelman (knee) is questionable

RB Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable

New York Jets at New England Patriots Prediction

Prediction: Jets 26, Patriots 23

Money Line: Jets +146, Patriots -174

Against The Spread: Jets 6-9, Patriots 6-9