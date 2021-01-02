NFL Week 17: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans odds, picks, line and spread

When the Tennessee Titans face the Houston Texans on Sunday in an NFL Week 17 matchup, it will be a battle between teams in two very different situations.

The Titans (10-5) have had a strong season, and beating the Texans (4-11) would make it even better. A Sunday win would clinch the AFC South division for Tennessee in head coach Mike Vrabel's third season at the helm. A loss, though, would throw its playoff spot in jeopardy.

Houston couldn't be staring down a more different scenario. It's been a rough season for the Texans, who fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start and are long-eliminated from playoff contention.

Beating the Titans would cap off the Texans' dreadful campaign with a bright spot, though, as the franchise awaits its next leaders in both the front office and on the sideline.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Betting Odds

The Titans are a -7.5 favorite on the road for Sunday.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Picks

1. Titans running back Derrick Henry will rush for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not thrown an interception.

3. Entering the fourth quarter down by a large margin, the Texans will rest quarterback Deshaun Watson for the entire final period.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Key Notes

Both teams are coming off a loss; the Titans lost 40-14 to the Green Bay Packers and the Texans lost 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Neither Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill nor Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown more than seven interceptions this season.

Both Tannehill and Watson have thrown at least 30 touchdowns this season.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,777 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year.

The Titans are 5-2 on the road this season.

The Texans are 2-5 at home this season.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Key Injuries

Tennessee Titans:

OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring) is out for Sunday.

LB Daren Bates (hip) is questionable for Sunday.

FB/RB Khari Blasingame (ankle) is questionable for Sunday.

Derick Roberson (hamstring) missed practice for the third straight day on Friday and he's been ruled out for Sunday.



Derick Roberson (hamstring) missed practice for the third straight day on Friday and he's been ruled out for Sunday.

Houston Texans:

G/T Brent Qvale (concussion) is out for Sunday.

T Laremy Tunsil (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday.

CB Phillip Gaines (knee) is questionable for Sunday.

RB Duke Johnson (neck) is questionable for Sunday.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Prediction

Prediction: Titans 38, Texans 24

Money Line: Titans -360, Texans +285

Against the Spread: Titans 7-8, Texans 5-10