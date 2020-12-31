NFL Week 17: Vikings at Lions TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

What would normally be a compelling NFC North division game is a season ending transitional contest for both Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, who are likely to be without several key players.

Minnesota was not able to slow down the New Orleans Saints' high powered offense on Christmas day, en route to an embarrassing 52-33 loss. The Vikings offense was able to put up some cosmetic points towards the end of the game to make the scoreline a little bit more respectable.

In what will end up being his last game of the 2020 season, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook scored his 16th rushing touchdown against New Orleans, to put the exclamation point on a remarkable season for the fourth year running back.

Detroit had a tough go of it in Week 16 as well, as they got demolished by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a final score of 47-7. Without their head coach and many key members of their staff, the Lions struggled to get anything going most of the day. Playing in his first game since Week 13, Lions DE Everson Griffin was able to record a sack against Tom Brady last weekend.

Minnesota Vikings At Detroit Lions TV Schedule

What Time is The Vikings at Lions on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

What Channel Is The Vikings at Lions game on Sunday?

FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Coverage Map

Week 17 FOX Early Coverage

How To Watch Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions - Live Stream

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Prediction

NFL fans might need to consult an official program pamphlet before this game to learn more about which players will actually suit up. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook has already been ruled out for the game due to a family emergency/COVID related protocols, and Detroit’s Kenny Golladay appears unlikely to return from a hip injury.

Additionally, Lions QB Matthew Stafford missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury suffered against the Bucs last weekend, and it would not be surprising to see him sit out as well.

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is more likely to get his players motivated to play in Week 17 than the Detroit Lions. Lions players have probably been looking forward to the offseason since their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Lions 10