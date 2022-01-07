×
NFL Week 18 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Nick Goodling
ANALYST
Modified Jan 07, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Preview

For the first time in NFL history, Sunday will mark Week 18 on the NFL calendar. While many teams have clinched playoff births already, there is still a lot up for grabs this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers must defeat the Baltimore Ravens and receive help from other teams to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Los Angeles Rams. The Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders is a win-and-in scenario.

Although some teams will be resting players, there's still a lot to play for. Here's the coverage map for the NFL's regular season finale.

Division standings as we head into Week 18! #NFLSeasonFinale https://t.co/87Bvtogp8x

NFL Week 18 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 18 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 18
CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 18
FOX Coverage Map for the early games of Week 18
FOX Coverage Map for the early games of Week 18
FOX Coverage Map for the late games of Week 18
FOX Coverage Map for the late games of Week 18
CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 18
CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 18

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 18 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 18. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

ESPN

Saturday, January 8:

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. EST, Empower Field at Mile High
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST, Lincoln Financial Field

CBS

Sunday, January 9:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. EST, M&T Bank Stadium
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. EST, TIAA Bank Field
  • Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium
  • Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium
  • New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST, Highmark Field
  • New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 2:35 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium

FOX

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. EST, FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium
  • Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. EST, U.S. Bank Stadium
  • San Fransisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. EST, State Farm Stadium
  • New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
From NFL Now: With his future up in the air, #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is proud of what he's done. If a change is made, someone would inherit a very solid situation. https://t.co/4Cto3lrcz0

NBC

Sunday, January 9:

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST, Allegiant Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 18

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkPittsburgh @ BaltimoreWashington @ NY GiantsNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Los AngelesPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
ChicagoIndianapolis @ JacksonvilleChicago @ MinnesotaCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
PhiladelphiaPittsburgh @ BaltimoreWashington @ NY GiantsCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Dallas-Ft. WorthPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
San Fransisco/Bay AreaPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Washington D.C.Pittsburgh @ BaltimoreWashington @ NY GiantsNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
HoustonTennessee @ HoustonGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BayNew Orleans @ Atlanta
BostonPittsburgh @ BaltimoreCincinnati @ ClevelandNew England @ MiamiSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
AtlantaPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BayNew Orleans @ Atlanta
PhoenixPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySeattle @ Arizona
Tampa/St. PetersburgPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
SeattlePittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySeattle @ Arizona
DetroitPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Minneapolis-St. BrownPittsburgh @ BaltimoreChicago @ MinnesotaCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
MiamiPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitNew England @ MiamiSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
DenverPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
OrlandoPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
ClevelandPittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
SacramentoPittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
CharlottePittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
PortlandPittsburgh @ BaltimoreCincinnati @ ClevelandNew England @ MiamiSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
St. LouisPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
PittsburghPittsburgh @ BaltimoreCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
IndianapolisIndianapolis @ JacksonvilleChicago @ MinnesotaNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
BaltimorePittsburgh @ BaltimoreWashington @ NY GiantsNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Raleigh-DurhamPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
NashvilleTennessee @ HoustonCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
San DiegoPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Salt Lake CityPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
San AntonioTennessee @ HoustonGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Kansas CityTennessee @ HoustonCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
ColombusPittsburgh @ BaltimoreCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
MilwaukeePittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
CincinnatiPittsburgh @ BaltimoreCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Las VegasPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
JacksonvilleIndianapolis @ JacksonvilleGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySan Fransisco @ LA Rams
Oklahoma CityPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BaySeattle @ Arizona
New OrleansPittsburgh @ BaltimoreGreen Bay @ DetroitCarolina @ Tampa BayNew Orleans @ Atlanta
MemphisTennessee @ HoustonCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloNew Orleans @ Atlanta
BuffaloPittsburgh @ BaltimoreCincinnati @ ClevelandNY Jets @ BuffaloSan Fransisco @ LA Rams

