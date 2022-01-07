NFL Week 18 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

For the first time in NFL history, Sunday will mark Week 18 on the NFL calendar. While many teams have clinched playoff births already, there is still a lot up for grabs this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers must defeat the Baltimore Ravens and receive help from other teams to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers can clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Los Angeles Rams. The Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders is a win-and-in scenario.

Although some teams will be resting players, there's still a lot to play for. Here's the coverage map for the NFL's regular season finale.

NFL Week 18 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 18 are courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 18

FOX Coverage Map for the early games of Week 18

FOX Coverage Map for the late games of Week 18

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 18

NFL TV schedule and TV channel info for Week 18 games

Check out the TV schedule of the games for Week 18. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

ESPN

Saturday, January 8:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. EST, Empower Field at Mile High

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST, Lincoln Financial Field

CBS

Sunday, January 9:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. EST, M&T Bank Stadium

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. EST, TIAA Bank Field

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. EST, NRG Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. EST, Raymond James Stadium

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST, Highmark Field

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 2:35 p.m. EST, Hard Rock Stadium

FOX

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. EST, Ford Field

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. EST, FirstEnergy Stadium

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. EST, MetLife Stadium

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. EST, U.S. Bank Stadium

San Fransisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST, SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. EST, State Farm Stadium

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: With his future up in the air, #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is proud of what he's done. If a change is made, someone would inherit a very solid situation. From NFL Now: With his future up in the air, #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is proud of what he's done. If a change is made, someone would inherit a very solid situation. https://t.co/4Cto3lrcz0

NBC

Sunday, January 9:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST, Allegiant Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 18

Also Read Article Continues below

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Washington @ NY Giants NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Los Angeles Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Chicago Indianapolis @ Jacksonville Chicago @ Minnesota Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Philadelphia Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Washington @ NY Giants Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Dallas-Ft. Worth Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams San Fransisco/Bay Area Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Washington D.C. Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Washington @ NY Giants NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Houston Tennessee @ Houston Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay New Orleans @ Atlanta Boston Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland New England @ Miami San Fransisco @ LA Rams Atlanta Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay New Orleans @ Atlanta Phoenix Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay Seattle @ Arizona Tampa/St. Petersburg Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Seattle Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay Seattle @ Arizona Detroit Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Minneapolis-St. Brown Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Chicago @ Minnesota Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Miami Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit New England @ Miami San Fransisco @ LA Rams Denver Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Orlando Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Cleveland Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Sacramento Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Charlotte Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Portland Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland New England @ Miami San Fransisco @ LA Rams St. Louis Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Pittsburgh Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Indianapolis Indianapolis @ Jacksonville Chicago @ Minnesota NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Baltimore Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Washington @ NY Giants NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Raleigh-Durham Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Nashville Tennessee @ Houston Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams San Diego Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Salt Lake City Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams San Antonio Tennessee @ Houston Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Kansas City Tennessee @ Houston Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Colombus Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Milwaukee Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Cincinnati Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams Las Vegas Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Jacksonville Indianapolis @ Jacksonville Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay San Fransisco @ LA Rams Oklahoma City Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay Seattle @ Arizona New Orleans Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Green Bay @ Detroit Carolina @ Tampa Bay New Orleans @ Atlanta Memphis Tennessee @ Houston Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo New Orleans @ Atlanta Buffalo Pittsburgh @ Baltimore Cincinnati @ Cleveland NY Jets @ Buffalo San Fransisco @ LA Rams

Edited by LeRon Haire