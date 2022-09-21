5 best rookie performances from Week 2 of 2022 NFL season

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is now in the books, and some rookies have been balling out during the early stages of the year.

These rookies are showing the world that they belong in the NFL. They are more than justifying their draft selection. Some of these stars broke out in Week 1 and continued to impress this week, while others had their breakout party in Week 2. Here are the five best rookie performances of the 2022 NFL season.

#5 - Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson continues to impress, following his two-touchdown Week 1 performance. Despite losing to the Detroit Lions, Dotson continues to be a useful target for Carson Wentz, as he caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. With three touchdowns in his first two games, Dotson could become an elite receiver sooner rather than later.

#4 - Dameon Pierce

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

After a disappointing Week 1 outing, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce was the team's main rushing threat in their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Pierce managed 69 yards on 15 rushing attempts against a stout Broncos defense, as well as 4.6 yards per carry. If Pierce continues as the lead back in Houston, expect him to top these numbers in the coming weeks.

#3 - Drake London

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London had his breakout during their narrow loss to the Super Bowl champs Los Angeles Rams.

London has already established himself as Marcus Mariota's favorite target. He ended the game with eight catches on 11 targets, along with 86 yards and a touchdown. London should continue to see plenty of passes in a below-average receiver group, and he'll easily have his first 100-yard game soon.

#2 - Devin Lloyd

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was mightily impressive in the team's 24-0 shutout victory over division rivals the Indianapolis Colts. Lloyd ended the game with two pass breakups and an interception.

He also allowed just three catches on five targets for 18 yards, and came out with an 87.1 rating from PFF. This ranks him top among all rookies in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, but he just misses out on our top spot.

#1 - Garrett Wilson

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets shocked the world with their late comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns, and rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson stole the show. Wilson ended the game with eight catches on 14 targets, to go with 102 yards and two touchdown catches.

He's already established himself as a possible WR1 for New York, something he'll look to build upon when Zach Wilson returns from injury.

