NFL Week 2 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details

The first week of the 2025 NFL season was filled with drama, high-scoring games, close victories and upsets. The fun doesn't end there as we're preparing for more when Week 2 arrives on Thursday.Thursday Night Football will kick off Week 2 when the Green Bay Packers meet the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. However, there won't be a game on Friday night in Week 2, unlike last week; instead, there will be 13 games on Sunday, including a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.The NFL's Sunday afternoon package rights are owned by CBS and Fox, and they will divide all 12 Sunday afternoon games. CBS will broadcast seven of the Sunday afternoon games, with FOX carrying the other five.At the end of Week 2, Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.2025 NFL Season: Full Week 2 TV schedule &amp; broadcast detailsIn Week 2, CBS will air two late-window games and five early-window games.CBS TV coverageNew York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy WolfsonTennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan WashburnMiami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ RossBaltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Amanda BalionisCincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan, Tiffany BlackmonIndianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie CollinsArizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi KinkhabwalaFOX TV coverageFOX will broadcast five NFL games in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season: one in the late window and four in the early window. The lone late window game will be a replay of February's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs. That game will be nationally televised.FOX TV coverageDallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam OliverDetroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan OliviPittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina PinkNew Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnson, Allison WilliamsKansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Tom Rinaldi, Erin Andrews (Will be nationally broadcast)TNF TV broadcast informationGreen Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee HartungSNF TV broadcast informationMinnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa StarkMNF TV broadcastsHouston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:00 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Katie George, Peter SchragerLas Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers (10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN)Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge