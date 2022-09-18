NFL Week 2 Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - 18 September 2022

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and we have a couple of teams facing off that are looking for their first win. Here, quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys. Burrow is looking to bounce back after throwing four interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

The Cowboys are looking for their first touchdown of the season as they were held to just three points versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Speaking of the Buccaneers, they face the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South clash. Tom Brady has lost four straight regular-season matchups versus the Saints.

NFL Week 2 Games 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:05 pm EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:05 pm EST.

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Alliegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Mobile device: NFL+

