NFL Week 2 Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - 19 September 2022

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season will come to a close with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. First, quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. The Bills are coming off an opening night win against the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Their defense sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times. Two of those sacks came from former L.A. linebacker Von Miller. However, the offense had four turnovers in the form of two interceptions thrown by Allen and two fumbles.

The Titans will look to bounce back after a tough loss against the New York Giants. A game they were leading 13 - 0 at halftime. They were outscored by the Giants 21 - 7 in the second half, losing 21 - 20. One positive is the two sacks apiece from defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons and linebacker Rashad Weaver.

Next, quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will go on the road to face quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are coming off wins as the Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers 23 -7 and the Eagles beat the Detroit Lions 38 -35.

These are some highly anticipated games involving franchises heavily touted for the postseason this campaign. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Monday Night Football.

NFL Week 2 Games 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans.

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 7:00 pm EST.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles.

TV Channel and Time: ABC, 8:30 pm EST.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mobile device: NFL+

