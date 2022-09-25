NFL Week 3 Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - 25 September 2022

Week 3 of the NFL season is here and we have 14 games on the slate, including some interesting matchups. Two undefeated teams will go at it as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. We also have a matchup of two future Hall of Famers as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travel to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These are just a couple of great matchups on this day. Here's the rest of the schedule for 25 September 2022.

NFL Week 3 Games 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: FedEx Field, Prince George's County, Maryland.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 pm EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos.

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Mobile device: NFL+

