NFL Week 3 predictions: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to remain undefeated, and more

We're up for a fabulous week of NFL games. From a clash between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles to the ones between Chiefs/Chargers and Packers/49ers, there are enticing matches galore.

Of course, there is the NFC East clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Monday Night Football to look forward to as well. On that note, here our predictions for the third week of the NFL season.

NFL Week 3 - Game-by-game prediction

Thursday, September 23

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans, 8:20 PM, NRG Stadium

The Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, and they'll face a rookie quarterback who's not ready to become a starter yet. Carolina should win this game easily.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers.

Sunday, September 26

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, 1 PM, Arrowhead Stadium

This will be one of the best games of the week, as Patrick Mahomes will be playing with vengeance. That's because the Chargers found themselves another way to lose a game last Sunday. Against the Chiefs, they won't need to find a way, because Kansas City will look to impose their will with an inspired Mahomes performance.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 PM, Heinz Field

Even if TJ Watt is not 100%, it's difficult to see how the Bengals' weak offensive line can protect Burrow well during four quarters. The Steelers' defensive line should dominate this game, and the hosts will likely come out with a victory.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Britt @Brittalexis25 Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow both have what it takes to be successful in the NFL, but unfortunately their talents are being put to waist because of putrid offensive line play. And honestly it’s just sad to watch. Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow both have what it takes to be successful in the NFL, but unfortunately their talents are being put to waist because of putrid offensive line play. And honestly it’s just sad to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions, 1 PM, Ford Field

This game should be a lot like the Lions' first two matches. It's a difficult one to call, but the lack of talent could be the difference maker, which means the Ravens will likely win.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans, 1 PM, Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' offensive line is a major concern right now. Carson Wentz is hurt, and the Titans returned to winning ways in a great game against the Seattle Seahawks. Indianapolis could drop to 0-3 in a poor exhibition by Jacob Eason, and Derrick Henry will likely dominate through the ground once again.

Prediction: Tennessee Titans.

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, Allegiant Stadium

Tua Tagovailoa is out; the Dolphins' offensive line is a complete mess, and the Raiders' newfound pass rush is one of the best in the league. With Jacoby Brissett pressured for most of the afternoon, Miami's defense could keep it close, but Las Vegas should remain undefeated.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders.

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, Empower Field at Mile High

Zach Wilson's life may not get any easier against Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos, who are still undefeated and have a capable quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. This should be an easy game for the home team, although Wilson may not throw as many interceptions as he did last week.

Prediction: Denver Broncos.

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns, 1 PM, FirstEnergy Stadium

Justin Fields as a starter could provide glimpses of hope for the away team. But the Browns are simply just too talented to let the game slip. Fields could make rookie mistakes because of the pressure from the edge, with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Prediction: Cleveland Browns.

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants, 1 PM, MetLife Stadium

The Giants have a lot of problems with their offense. But you can bet that their defensive line will dominate the matchup against the Falcons' offensive line. This game could be a lot easier than what people think, and Daniel Jones may have one of the best games of his career.

Prediction: New York Giants,

New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots, 1 PM, Gillette Stadium

In what is shaping up to be a defensive battle, the Patriots have the potential to keep this a low-scoring game and take advantage of Jameis Winston's turnover potential. Mac Jones could keep it safe once again, helping New England prevail in a close affair.

Prediction: New England Patriots.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Highest on-target throw % in NFL:



1. Mac Jones 90.9%

2. Baker Mayfield 89.6%

3. Jimmy Garoppolo 88.5%



*min 45 attempts Highest on-target throw % in NFL:



1. Mac Jones 90.9%

2. Baker Mayfield 89.6%

3. Jimmy Garoppolo 88.5%



*min 45 attempts https://t.co/xyAj0XVnt2

Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills, 1 PM, Highmark Stadium

The Bills are back on song. Although Washington could provide a great defensive challenge, Taylor Heinicke may have problems against the newly-discovered Bills' pass rush. A two-possession win for the home team should ensue.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills.

Arizona Cardinals vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 PM, TIAA Bank Field

The Cardinals' high-flying offense could have an easy task against the Jaguars' defense. The other side of the ball also has the matchup favorable for the visitors. Jacksonville's offensive line could have a miserable afternoon blocking Chandler Jones and JJ Watt.

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, SoFi Stadium

This is shaping up to be the best game of the weekend, and the two best teams in the NFC could have a close battle until the end. Brady could throw his first interception of the year, and also lead the 2-0 Buccaneers to a fantastic away victory against a formidable team.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 PM, US Bank Stadium

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

An upset could be on the cards here, as the Vikings' offense was incredible against the Cardinals last week. So their passing offense could dominate a weak Seahawks' secondary. This game might be a shootout, but the home team should get a surprise win.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, Levi's Stadium

Remember the 2019 NFC Championship Game? Well, you better, because this game could be similar. The Packers may not be able to stop the 49ers' rushing offense, and Garoppolo might not even need to throw the ball a lot. San Francisco should make a statement in primetime.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers.

Monday, September 27

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM, AT&T Stadium

Although Jonathan Gannon's defense impressed during the first two weeks, the Cowboys' offense is really powerful. Moreover, Jalen Hurts is still not ready to play in a shootout against Dak Prescott. So the Dallas' offense should take care of the job.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys.

Edited by Bhargav