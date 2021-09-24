NFL Week 3 schedule: 5 teams that could suffer a blowout loss 

NFL Week 3 is upon us, with the Texans and the Panthers having got us started. While some teams will look at this week in anticipation, for others it only brings trepidation that their team is going to sink further. There are teams that are not playing well at the moment and could be at the end of a blowout loss from those that enter their third game in fine form. We look at the teams who we feel have the most to fear in NFL Week 3.

Teams that could lose in a blowout in NFL Week 3

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer is finding out the hard way that the NFL is harder than college football.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Vic Fangio said he spoke with Urban Meyer on Sunday when they shook hands, and said that Meyer told him, “Every week in the NFL is like playing Alabama.” Vic Fangio said he spoke with Urban Meyer on Sunday when they shook hands, and said that Meyer told him, “Every week in the NFL is like playing Alabama.”

Trevor Lawrence has the hallmarks of a successful passer but has no running game to depend on. They lost their first two games and now face the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals, whose first victory (against the Tennessee Titans) was against many people's tip for the Super Bowl this season. Things could get really ugly for the Jaguars in NFL Week 3.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions enter this game with a 0-2 record. They lost their game against the San Francisco 49ers by giving up 41 points and against the Green Bay Packers, they again let in 35. Meanwhile, the Ravens are coming off the back of a win against repeat Super Bowl participants, the Kansas City Chiefs. Lions fans might wish to sit out NFL Week 3.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are 0-2 in the league this season. That was before Carson Wentz injured both his ankles. Whether Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley can step in and do the job is doubtful. On top of that, their next opponents in NFL Week 3 are the Tennessee Titans, who got back in form with an overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks.

#4 - New York Jets

The Denver Broncos come into this game having beaten the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the contrary, the New York Jets have lost both their matches. Zach Wilson is not, to put it politely, in the best of forms and may be suffering from a groin injury. Things are not looking up for the Jets in NFL Week 3.

#5 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins started their campaign well enough against the New England Patriots, but their loss to the Buffalo Bills was not just a blowout, it was a shutout.

With the offensive line not holding up and Jacoby Brissett new under center, the 2-0 Raiders will be licking their lips.

