NFL Week 3: Which 0-2 team will get their first win?

While there are seven teams heading into Week 3 on undefeated 2-0 streaks, there are also seven teams struggling to get off the mark following back-to-back losses.

There are always franchises that suffer growing pains at the start of a season, but which of the NFL's winless teams can change the record in Week 3?

Can rookie quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson land their first NFL victories? Here's a look at each team's matchup, assessing their chances of finally landing one in the win column.

Will any 0-2 find the winning formula in Week 3?

#1 – Jacksonville Jaguars, vs Arizona Cardinals, Sunday 1 pm ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown it takes more than simply adding a number one overall pick to the quarterback room to flip the script. It's been a rough start to NFL life for Trevor Lawrence.

Alongside New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, Lawrence leads the NFL in interceptions with five, and has the worst QB grade out of all 35 quarterbacks that have played heading into Week 3. Against a Cardinals defense that is fourth in the NFL in sacks and an offense that is second in points scored, the Jaguars' chances of breaking their drought in the desert are very slim, considering their own defense is 29th in yards allowed through two weeks..

Prediction: Jaguars go 0-3

#2 – Indianapolis Colts, vs Tennessee Titans, Sunday 1 pm ET

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, they were banking on the former Philadelphia Eagles QB getting over his injury woes. Heading into Week 3, Wentz has two sprained ankles.

It's too early to tell if Wentz can suit up against the Tennessee Titans. If he does, his mobility might be an issue. If he doesn't, then Jacob Eason might be an issue.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday. #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday.

The Colts' backup QB made only five pass attempts in relief of Wentz on Sunday, but still managed to throw an interception among his two completions. That let the Los Angeles Rams back into the game and resulted in the Colts falling to 2-0 ahead of Week 3.

Unless Wentz is ready to go at 100%, the resurgent, Derrick Henry-led Titans are well positioned to record a second win.

Prediction: Colts go 0-3

#3 and #4 – Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, Sunday 1 pm ET

Two winless teams locking horns means one side will stop the skid.

While the New York Giants have problems, Daniel Jones is not one of them. The third-year QB has the opportunity to show what he can do against the NFL's leakiest defense going into Week 3.

The Giants would have had a win on the board were it not for a special teams offside flag last Thursday, whereas the Atlanta Falcons have hardly come close.

After being blown out by the Eagles in Week 1, Matt Ryan led a spirited fightback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before throwing a pair of killer fourth-quarter pick-sixes. Atlanta needs to be much better on both sides of the ball in Week 3.

Prediction: Giants go 1-2, Falcons go 0-3

#5 – Detroit Lions, vs Baltimore Ravens, Sunday 1 pm ET

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has shown flashes of his ability as an NFL starter in the opening two games of the season, but the former Rams QB lacks the weapons to gain those extra yards needed in tight situations.

Detroit has the fourth-most first downs in the NFL, and they come up against a Baltimore Ravens defense riddled with injuries, so the Lions have a chance in Week 3.

But it's a tricky time to play the Ravens following their epic Sunday Night Football win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Confidence will be flowing through Lamar Jackson's veins after a sensational performance on the road. The Ravens QB is the player the Lions will have to stop. Given their defense has the second-most points allowed in the NFL, it doesn't seem like they will.

Prediction: Lions go 0-3

#6 – New York Jets, at Denver Broncos, Sunday 4.05 pm ET

All eyes will be on Zach Wilson after a four-interception outing against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The New York Jets rookie QB has to deal with one of the NFL's best secondaries in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains. The Denver Broncos are the league's fifth-stingiest pass defense heading into Week 3.

The youthful Jets defense has shown some encouraging signs throughout the first two weeks of the season, but in Week 3 they come up against an in-form Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos offense is seventh in total yards gained in the NFL. The Jets are not going to stop the slide at Mile High in Week 3.

Prediction: Jets go 0-3

#7 – Minnesota Vikings, vs Seattle Seahawks, Sunday 4.25 pm ET

The Minnesota Vikings have only conceded four points more than they have scored this season, but they go into Week 3 having lost two close games. After an overtime Cincinnati Bengals field goal buried them in Week 1, Greg Joseph's missed kick cost Mike Zimmer's luckless side in Week 2.

The Seattle Seahawks' defense was unable to stop Derrick Henry in Week 2, and Minnesota will hope Dalvin Cook can cause similar problems.

However, Seattle's offense is slick, with the third-most yards gained in the NFL and Russell Wilson has thrown for six TDs and zero interceptions so far. The Vikings are the best of the winless teams, but it's tough to see their fortunes changing in Week 3.

Prediction: Vikings go 0-3

Edited by Colin D'Cunha