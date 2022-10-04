5 best rookie performances of Week 4 of the NFL 2022 season ft. Dameon Pierce

With Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season almost in the books, plenty of rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class have started breaking out. They may have taken a few weeks to get acclimated to the league, and their team may not have had the confidence to start them right away.

Now that the season is well underway, we're seeing more and more newcomers make an impact in the league every week.

Here are the five best rookie performances from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season

#5 - Kenny Pickett

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally gave rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his shot during their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Pickett also ran in two touchdowns as Pittsburgh fell to a narrow defeat. He only played one half but expect Pickett to start ahead of Mitch Trubisky going forward.

#4 - Bailey Zappe

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Another rookie quarterback who got a chance in Week 4 was Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots. After the Patriots lost Mac Jones, then Brian Hoyer to injury just 10 minutes into their clash against the Green Bay Packers, not many fans must have had hopes of a victory. However, Zappe was excellent in a hostile atmosphere, passing for a touchdown and 99 yards with a QBR of 107.4.

Despite the Patriots losing in overtime to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Zappe became the first rookie quarterback to pass for a touchdown in 2022.

#3 - Sauce Gardner

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner was excellent in their team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gardner has already established himself as a true shutdown corner. He allowed just two catches on seven targets in this game.

Gardner also allowed just nine yards on those two receptions, and it seems as though the Jets have a true franchise cornerback on their hands.

#2 - George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Another standout rookie from the Jets and Steelers game was wide receiver George Pickens.

He truly broke out in Week 4, going for 102 yards on six receptions during Pittsburgh's loss to New York. Mike Tomlin will be hoping the rookie pairing of Pickens and Kenny Pickett will help lead the team to glory in the years to come.

#1 - Dameon Pierce

Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has solidified himself as the starting back for the team already in his first season, and his Week 4 performance was his best yet.

In his team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Pierce was a rare bright spot, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also caught all six of his targets as he became a focal-point of the team's offense.

