NFL Week 4 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 24, 2025 17:12 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL Week 4 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details (image credit: IMAGN)

The 2025 NFL schedule continues in Week 4, but Sunday afternoon's schedule is lighter than typical.

There will only be 11 games due to the higher than usual number of primetime games. The NFL will have two games on Monday, and another one on Sunday morning in Dublin, Ireland, so Sunday afternoon will have two less games.

Week 4 action will begin on Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West divisional matchup. A Monday Night Football doubleheader pitting the Cincinnati Bengals against the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets versus the Miami Dolphins will conclude the week.

All 11 of the Week 4 Sunday afternoon games will be televised by CBS and Fox, with coverage accessible in early and late afternoon hours. Five Sunday afternoon games will be broadcasted by Fox, and the remaining six by CBS.

2025 NFL Season: Full Week 4 TV schedule & broadcast details

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL regular season will have three early-window games and two late-window matchups on Fox.

One of the early-window games will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two of the league's six remaining unbeaten teams.

The Indianapolis Colts will try to remain undefeated when they face the LoA Rams at SoFi Stadium in a Fox late-window matchup.

FOX TV coverage

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
  • Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
  • New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
CBS TV Coverage

Six NFL games will air on CBS in Week 4, two in the late window and four in the early window.

The Atlanta Falcons will try to bounce back after losing to the Carolina Panthers at home. They'll face the Washington Commanders in an early Sunday afternoon game.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Giants on the road in Week 3. They'll aim to build momentum when they host the Baltimore Ravens in a late afternoon game.

CBS TV coverage (Early games)

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn
  • New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
  • Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
  • Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker, Amanda Balionis
CBS TV coverage (Late games)

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

TNF TV broadcast information

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

NFL Dublin broadcast information

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)

Stadium: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, Jamie Erdahl

SNF TV broadcast information

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

MNF TV broadcasts

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (7:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager, Katie George

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

