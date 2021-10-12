NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Takeaways: Kyle Pitts is one to monitor while Ja'Marr Chase continues to impress

NFL Week 5 saw several players continue to struggle in fantasy football. The injury plague continued its rampage, taking Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley (again), and JuJu Smith-Schuster as the latest casualties. While Kyle Pitts finally had his breakout fantasy football performance this year, the question remains whether it can continue. The trending players entering Week 5 did not disappoint either, with Ja'Marr Chase having a great game in a narrow loss and Josh Allen looking like the MVP over the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the top takeaways from Week 5 in fantasy football.

NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Takeaways

#1 - Kyle Pitts finally makes good against the New York Jets in London

All it took was a trip across the pond to London for tight end, Kyle Pitts, to have a huge game in fantasy football. He saw ten targets for nine catches, 119 yards, and a touchdown against the New York Jets. Pitts is currently the second-best tight end from Week 5, however, it did come from playing the Jets. This could possibly be the start of Kyle Pitts being a consistent top-5 tight end in fantasy football, but the schedule doesn't look promising. He will still give up at least nine points per game, but the games with 20+ points will be few and scattered. It's best to monitor Pitts and his matchups each week.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase is a bonafide top-10 wide receiver

Rookie Ja'Marr Chase went from being blacklisted in the preseason to a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy football in just 5 weeks. He was labeled as a player drafted way too high with questionable hands and several big drops in the preseason. Chase hasn't scored less than 13 fantasy football points in 5 games and is currently the seventh-best wide receiver. He has five touchdowns, 456 yards off 23 catches this season and is making the best out of being Joe Burrow's top target with Tee Higgins injured.

#3 - Antonio Brown is once again one of the best wide receivers

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @AB84 has become the fastest WR to reach 900 receptions in NFL History 👏 (143 games)Previous record was held by HOF Marvin Harrison (149 games) .@AB84 has become the fastest WR to reach 900 receptions in NFL History 👏 (143 games)Previous record was held by HOF Marvin Harrison (149 games) https://t.co/iyx3ZFxhcP

It has been three years since Antonio Brown was a top-5 wide receiver in fantasy football. In 2018, Brown was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and ended up with over 320 fantasy football points, 104 catches, 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. He hit rock-bottom in his career after 2018, but seems to be showing he can still be a top receiver in 2021. Brown is currently a top-20 receiver with at least 13 points in three games and over 30 in Week 5, having eight targets, seven catches, 124 yards and two touchdowns. He missed Week 3 due to COVID and was limited to three targets in Week 2. If he had played in Week 3, Brown could be a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy football. The schedule favors Brown continuing his comeback and ending 2021 with over 300 fantasy football points again.

