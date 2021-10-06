×
Create
Notifications

NFL Week 5 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

Arizona Cardinals v sLos Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals v sLos Angeles Rams
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Preview

One undefeated and two winless teams remain as we enter Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals lead the AFC North and the LA Chargers lead the AFC West through four weeks. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers remain fourth in their division.

There have been six games that went into overtime, with at least one in each of the four weeks. The single-season record of 25 overtime games was set back in 2002.

Week 5 begins with Thursday Night Football between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks. And here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.

NFL Thursday Night Football - LA Rams at Seattle Seahawks

🟢 The Seahawks are breaking out the ‘Action Green’ for their Thursday night showdown with the Rams.Seattle is 4-0 while wearing the jerseys, per @seahawksPR. https://t.co/SEz06AjuMf
  • Spread - LA Rams -2.5 points
  • Money Line - LA Rams -134, Seattle Seahawks +114
  • Over/Under - 54.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - QB Matthew Stafford to have over 305 passing yards (-114)
  • Game Picks - LA Rams to win (-134) and cover the spread (-105), over 54.5 points (-115)
  • Game Prediction - LA Rams 36 - Seattle Seahawks 29

New York Jets at Atlana Falcons - London

Thankfully, the Jets and Falcons will have no trouble FLYING there. twitter.com/nfluk/status/1…
  • Spread - Atlanta Falcons -3 points
  • Money Line - New York Jets +138, Atlanta Falcons -164
  • Over/Under - 46.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Field Goal Attempt +410
  • Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons to win (-164) and cover the spread (-115), under 46.5 points (-115)
  • Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 23 - New York Jets 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers next 5 opponents have a combined record of 5-14Eagles (1-3)
Vikings (1-3)
Giants (1-3)
Falcons (1-3)
Patriots (1-2) Currently playing BucsA very good bounce back Schedule
  • Spread - Carolina Panthers -3.5 points
  • Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +158, Carolina Panthers -188
  • Over/Under - 44.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Carolina Panthers total home team points over 24 (-116)
  • Game Picks - Carolina Panthers to win (-188) and cover the spread (-114), over 44.5 points (-114)
  • Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 26 - Philadelphia Eagles - 20

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

☀️The Battle of Florida☀️@Buccaneers and @MiamiDolphins go head-to-head to see who reigns supreme in the sunshine state.🏈#NFL expert @MattOLearyNY takes you through his picks and predictions for Sunday's matchup. ⬇️
buff.ly/3aaJ04G
  • Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaners -10.5 points
  • Money Line - Miami Dolphins +380, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -490
  • Over/Under - 47.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total number of TDs scored by away team Miami Dolphins over 2 (+100)
  • Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win (-490), do not cover the spread (-114), under 47.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - Miami Dolphins - 17

New Orleans Saints at Washington

Michael Thomas won't be eligible to play in Week 5, but he was one of the last people out of the #Saints' facility on Monday.Why? In part b/c he spent an hour talking with WRs coach Curtis Johnson as he went over the gameplan for Washington.More ⤵️
audacy.com/wwl/local-spor…
  • Spread - New Orleans Saints -2.5 points
  • Money Line - New Orleans Saints -132, Washington +112
  • Over/Under - 44.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Highest scoring quarter - 1st quarter (+550)
  • Game Picks - Washington wins (+112), over 44.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Washington 27 - New Orleans Saints 21

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Days since the @jaguars last won a game: 382Days since the Jags last beat the Titans: 742
  • Spread - Tennessee Titans -4 points
  • Money Line - Tennessee Titans -200, Jacksonville Jagaurs +168
  • Over/Under - 48.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars to win and total score under 48.5 (+240)
  • Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars win (+168), under 48.5 points (-114)
  • Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 23 - Tennesee Titans 21

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are the only team in the NFC North thru 4 weeks to cumulatively outscore opponents. Vikings (+2)
Packers (-5)
Bears (-27)
Lions (-38)And yet, they're 1-3.
  • Spread - Minnesota Vikings -7.5 points
  • Money Line - Detroit Lions +280, Minnesota Vikings -350
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored in game over 5.5 (-116)
  • Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings win (-350), do not cover the spread (-115), over 49.5 points (-106)
  • Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 29 - Detroit Lions 27

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Back home to take on the Broncos.#HereWeGo | #CrucialCatch | @UPMC | @UPMCHillmanCC https://t.co/OfvWgOauS4
  • Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 points
  • Money Line - Denver Broncos -104, Pittsburgh Steelers -112
  • Over/Under - 39.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total FGs in 1st half over 1.5 (-102)
  • Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win (-112) and cover the spread (-105), under 39.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 19 - Denver Broncos 17

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

.@ajdillon7's impact, defense on the rise + a look ahead to the Bengals. Packers Daily ⤵️ https://t.co/7igTQzXW1G
  • Spread - Green Bay Packers -3 points
  • Money Line - Green Bay Packers -164, Cincinnati Bengals +138
  • Over/Under - 50.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams to score 2+ TDs in each half (+1650)
  • Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-164) and cover the spread (-110), over 50.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 35 - Cincinnati Bengals 31

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

JUST IN: The Patriots have placed their left tackle and left guard on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for next week's game against the #Texans. https://t.co/yroBrRGQBi
  • Spread - New England Patriots -8.5 points
  • Money Line - New England Patriots -400, Houston Texans +315
  • Over/Under - 39.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams score at least 15 points (+132)
  • Game Picks - New England Patriots win (-400) and cover the spread (-110), over 39.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - Houston Texans 15

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Montgomery is out. The Bears are +4.5 at the Raiders this week. twitter.com/DanGrazianoESP…
  • Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -5.5 points
  • Money Line - Chicago Bears +198, Las Vegas Raiders -240
  • Over/Under - 45
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Highest scoring quarter - 4th quarter (+220)
  • Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win (-240) and cover the spread (-110), under 45 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 23 - Chicago Bears 14

Cleveland Browns at LA Chargers

Most QB pressures so far this season 1) #Titans Harold Landry
2) #Chargers Joey Bosa
3) #Browns Myles Garrett https://t.co/iQw674It44
  • Spread - LA Chargers -1.5 points
  • Money Line - Cleveland Browns +100, LA Chargers -118
  • Over/Under - 46.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Cleveland Browns to win and under 41.5 points scored in game (+430)
  • Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win (+100), under 46.5 points (-105)
  • Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - LA Chargers 19

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith has been released by the #Cowboys ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Giants, and while moving on from him in 2021 wasn't unexpected -- the timing and call to release him outright raises questions.And here are the answers:DETAILS ⬇️ cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowbo…
  • Spread - Dallas Cowboys -7 points
  • Money Line - New York Giants +260, Dallas Cowboys -320
  • Over/Under - 52.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in offensive TD (+260)
  • Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win (-320) and cover the spread (-110), under 52.5 points (-115)
  • Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 29 - New York Giants - 20

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Kyle Shanahan is confident Trey Lance will be prepared should the 49ers QB have to make his first NFL start vs. the Cardinals
bit.ly/3uQ3lpp https://t.co/Mv9sIR7c6x
  • Spread - Arizona Cardinals -5.5 points
  • Money Line - San Francisco 49ers +205, Arizona Cardinals -250
  • Over/Under - 50.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Arizona Cardinals total TDs under 3 (+114)
  • Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (-250) and cover the spread (-110), under 50.5 points (-118)
  • Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - San Francisco 49ers 16

Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Bills have outscored their opponents 118-21 over their last 3… and no one is going to care when they go to Arrowhead next week and get beat down by the Chiefs, once again. Sad!
  • Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -3 points
  • Money Line - Buffalo Bills +126, Kansas City Chiefs -148
  • Over/Under - 56.5 points
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored under 6.5 (-102)
  • Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win (+126), under 56.5 points (-110)
  • Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 24 - Kansas City Chiefs 21

Monday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Also Read

In honor of it being Colts week for the Ravens, here’s a video of Ray Lewis’ final snap at M&T Bank Stadium https://t.co/jbjwgJctBC
  • Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7 points
  • Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +265, Baltimore Ravens -330
  • Over/Under - 46.5
  • Additional Prop Bet Pick - Baltimore Ravens win by 1-13 points (+145)
  • Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-330), do not cover spread (-110), under 46.5 points (-115)
  • Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 23 - Indianapolis Colts 20
Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी