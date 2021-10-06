NFL Week 5 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

One undefeated and two winless teams remain as we enter Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Cincinnati Bengals lead the AFC North and the LA Chargers lead the AFC West through four weeks. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers remain fourth in their division.
There have been six games that went into overtime, with at least one in each of the four weeks. The single-season record of 25 overtime games was set back in 2002.
Week 5 begins with Thursday Night Football between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks. And here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.
NFL Thursday Night Football - LA Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Spread - LA Rams -2.5 points
- Money Line - LA Rams -134, Seattle Seahawks +114
- Over/Under - 54.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - QB Matthew Stafford to have over 305 passing yards (-114)
- Game Picks - LA Rams to win (-134) and cover the spread (-105), over 54.5 points (-115)
- Game Prediction - LA Rams 36 - Seattle Seahawks 29
New York Jets at Atlana Falcons - London
- Spread - Atlanta Falcons -3 points
- Money Line - New York Jets +138, Atlanta Falcons -164
- Over/Under - 46.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Field Goal Attempt +410
- Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons to win (-164) and cover the spread (-115), under 46.5 points (-115)
- Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 23 - New York Jets 17
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers
- Spread - Carolina Panthers -3.5 points
- Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +158, Carolina Panthers -188
- Over/Under - 44.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Carolina Panthers total home team points over 24 (-116)
- Game Picks - Carolina Panthers to win (-188) and cover the spread (-114), over 44.5 points (-114)
- Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 26 - Philadelphia Eagles - 20
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaners -10.5 points
- Money Line - Miami Dolphins +380, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -490
- Over/Under - 47.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total number of TDs scored by away team Miami Dolphins over 2 (+100)
- Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win (-490), do not cover the spread (-114), under 47.5 points
- Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - Miami Dolphins - 17
New Orleans Saints at Washington
- Spread - New Orleans Saints -2.5 points
- Money Line - New Orleans Saints -132, Washington +112
- Over/Under - 44.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Highest scoring quarter - 1st quarter (+550)
- Game Picks - Washington wins (+112), over 44.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Washington 27 - New Orleans Saints 21
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread - Tennessee Titans -4 points
- Money Line - Tennessee Titans -200, Jacksonville Jagaurs +168
- Over/Under - 48.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars to win and total score under 48.5 (+240)
- Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars win (+168), under 48.5 points (-114)
- Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 23 - Tennesee Titans 21
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Spread - Minnesota Vikings -7.5 points
- Money Line - Detroit Lions +280, Minnesota Vikings -350
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored in game over 5.5 (-116)
- Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings win (-350), do not cover the spread (-115), over 49.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 29 - Detroit Lions 27
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 points
- Money Line - Denver Broncos -104, Pittsburgh Steelers -112
- Over/Under - 39.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total FGs in 1st half over 1.5 (-102)
- Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win (-112) and cover the spread (-105), under 39.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 19 - Denver Broncos 17
Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread - Green Bay Packers -3 points
- Money Line - Green Bay Packers -164, Cincinnati Bengals +138
- Over/Under - 50.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams to score 2+ TDs in each half (+1650)
- Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-164) and cover the spread (-110), over 50.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 35 - Cincinnati Bengals 31
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
- Spread - New England Patriots -8.5 points
- Money Line - New England Patriots -400, Houston Texans +315
- Over/Under - 39.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams score at least 15 points (+132)
- Game Picks - New England Patriots win (-400) and cover the spread (-110), over 39.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - Houston Texans 15
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -5.5 points
- Money Line - Chicago Bears +198, Las Vegas Raiders -240
- Over/Under - 45
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Highest scoring quarter - 4th quarter (+220)
- Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win (-240) and cover the spread (-110), under 45 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 23 - Chicago Bears 14
Cleveland Browns at LA Chargers
- Spread - LA Chargers -1.5 points
- Money Line - Cleveland Browns +100, LA Chargers -118
- Over/Under - 46.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Cleveland Browns to win and under 41.5 points scored in game (+430)
- Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win (+100), under 46.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - LA Chargers 19
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
- Spread - Dallas Cowboys -7 points
- Money Line - New York Giants +260, Dallas Cowboys -320
- Over/Under - 52.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in offensive TD (+260)
- Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win (-320) and cover the spread (-110), under 52.5 points (-115)
- Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 29 - New York Giants - 20
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -5.5 points
- Money Line - San Francisco 49ers +205, Arizona Cardinals -250
- Over/Under - 50.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Arizona Cardinals total TDs under 3 (+114)
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (-250) and cover the spread (-110), under 50.5 points (-118)
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - San Francisco 49ers 16
Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -3 points
- Money Line - Buffalo Bills +126, Kansas City Chiefs -148
- Over/Under - 56.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored under 6.5 (-102)
- Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win (+126), under 56.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 24 - Kansas City Chiefs 21
Monday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7 points
- Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +265, Baltimore Ravens -330
- Over/Under - 46.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Baltimore Ravens win by 1-13 points (+145)
- Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-330), do not cover spread (-110), under 46.5 points (-115)
- Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 23 - Indianapolis Colts 20