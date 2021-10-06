NFL Week 5 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

One undefeated and two winless teams remain as we enter Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals lead the AFC North and the LA Chargers lead the AFC West through four weeks. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers remain fourth in their division.

There have been six games that went into overtime, with at least one in each of the four weeks. The single-season record of 25 overtime games was set back in 2002.

Week 5 begins with Thursday Night Football between the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks. And here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.

NFL Thursday Night Football - LA Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Spread - LA Rams -2.5 points

Money Line - LA Rams -134, Seattle Seahawks +114

Over/Under - 54.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - QB Matthew Stafford to have over 305 passing yards (-114)

Game Picks - LA Rams to win (-134) and cover the spread (-105), over 54.5 points (-115)

Game Prediction - LA Rams 36 - Seattle Seahawks 29

New York Jets at Atlana Falcons - London

Spread - Atlanta Falcons -3 points

Money Line - New York Jets +138, Atlanta Falcons -164

Over/Under - 46.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Field Goal Attempt +410

Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons to win (-164) and cover the spread (-115), under 46.5 points (-115)

Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 23 - New York Jets 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

Spread - Carolina Panthers -3.5 points

Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles +158, Carolina Panthers -188

Over/Under - 44.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Carolina Panthers total home team points over 24 (-116)

Game Picks - Carolina Panthers to win (-188) and cover the spread (-114), over 44.5 points (-114)

Game Prediction - Carolina Panthers 26 - Philadelphia Eagles - 20

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OddsChecker @OddsCheckerUS

buff.ly/3aaJ04G ☀️The Battle of Florida☀️ @Buccaneers and @MiamiDolphins go head-to-head to see who reigns supreme in the sunshine state.🏈 #NFL expert @MattOLearyNY takes you through his picks and predictions for Sunday's matchup. ⬇️ ☀️The Battle of Florida☀️@Buccaneers and @MiamiDolphins go head-to-head to see who reigns supreme in the sunshine state.🏈#NFL expert @MattOLearyNY takes you through his picks and predictions for Sunday's matchup. ⬇️

buff.ly/3aaJ04G

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaners -10.5 points

Money Line - Miami Dolphins +380, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -490

Over/Under - 47.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total number of TDs scored by away team Miami Dolphins over 2 (+100)

Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers win (-490), do not cover the spread (-114), under 47.5 points

Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - Miami Dolphins - 17

New Orleans Saints at Washington

Jeff Nowak @Jeff_Nowak

audacy.com/wwl/local-spor… Michael Thomas won't be eligible to play in Week 5, but he was one of the last people out of the #Saints ' facility on Monday.Why? In part b/c he spent an hour talking with WRs coach Curtis Johnson as he went over the gameplan for Washington.More ⤵️ Michael Thomas won't be eligible to play in Week 5, but he was one of the last people out of the #Saints' facility on Monday.Why? In part b/c he spent an hour talking with WRs coach Curtis Johnson as he went over the gameplan for Washington.More ⤵️

audacy.com/wwl/local-spor…

Spread - New Orleans Saints -2.5 points

Money Line - New Orleans Saints -132, Washington +112

Over/Under - 44.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Highest scoring quarter - 1st quarter (+550)

Game Picks - Washington wins (+112), over 44.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Washington 27 - New Orleans Saints 21

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Preston Penn @TheRealPres10 Days since the @jaguars last won a game: 382Days since the Jags last beat the Titans: 742 Days since the @jaguars last won a game: 382Days since the Jags last beat the Titans: 742

Spread - Tennessee Titans -4 points

Money Line - Tennessee Titans -200, Jacksonville Jagaurs +168

Over/Under - 48.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Jacksonville Jaguars to win and total score under 48.5 (+240)

Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars win (+168), under 48.5 points (-114)

Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 23 - Tennesee Titans 21

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Dustin Baker @DustBaker The Vikings are the only team in the NFC North thru 4 weeks to cumulatively outscore opponents. Vikings (+2)

Packers (-5)

Bears (-27)

Lions (-38)And yet, they're 1-3. The Vikings are the only team in the NFC North thru 4 weeks to cumulatively outscore opponents. Vikings (+2)

Packers (-5)

Bears (-27)

Lions (-38)And yet, they're 1-3.

Spread - Minnesota Vikings -7.5 points

Money Line - Detroit Lions +280, Minnesota Vikings -350

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored in game over 5.5 (-116)

Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings win (-350), do not cover the spread (-115), over 49.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 29 - Detroit Lions 27

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 points

Money Line - Denver Broncos -104, Pittsburgh Steelers -112

Over/Under - 39.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total FGs in 1st half over 1.5 (-102)

Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win (-112) and cover the spread (-105), under 39.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 19 - Denver Broncos 17

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

Spread - Green Bay Packers -3 points

Money Line - Green Bay Packers -164, Cincinnati Bengals +138

Over/Under - 50.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams to score 2+ TDs in each half (+1650)

Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-164) and cover the spread (-110), over 50.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 35 - Cincinnati Bengals 31

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

WCVB-TV Boston @WCVB JUST IN: The Patriots have placed their left tackle and left guard on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for next week's game against the #Texans JUST IN: The Patriots have placed their left tackle and left guard on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for next week's game against the #Texans. https://t.co/yroBrRGQBi

Spread - New England Patriots -8.5 points

Money Line - New England Patriots -400, Houston Texans +315

Over/Under - 39.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams score at least 15 points (+132)

Game Picks - New England Patriots win (-400) and cover the spread (-110), over 39.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - Houston Texans 15

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

MaximBet @MaximBetUSA Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN Per source, tests showed Bears RB David Montgomery has a knee sprain that’s expected to keep him out 4-5 weeks. Not season-ending, but Bears will be without their starting RB for a while. Per source, tests showed Bears RB David Montgomery has a knee sprain that’s expected to keep him out 4-5 weeks. Not season-ending, but Bears will be without their starting RB for a while. Montgomery is out. The Bears are +4.5 at the Raiders this week. twitter.com/DanGrazianoESP… Montgomery is out. The Bears are +4.5 at the Raiders this week. twitter.com/DanGrazianoESP…

Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -5.5 points

Money Line - Chicago Bears +198, Las Vegas Raiders -240

Over/Under - 45

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Highest scoring quarter - 4th quarter (+220)

Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win (-240) and cover the spread (-110), under 45 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 23 - Chicago Bears 14

Cleveland Browns at LA Chargers

Spread - LA Chargers -1.5 points

Money Line - Cleveland Browns +100, LA Chargers -118

Over/Under - 46.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Cleveland Browns to win and under 41.5 points scored in game (+430)

Game Picks - Cleveland Browns win (+100), under 46.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Cleveland Browns 20 - LA Chargers 19

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar Jaylon Smith has been released by the #Cowboys ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Giants, and while moving on from him in 2021 wasn't unexpected -- the timing and call to release him outright raises questions.And here are the answers:DETAILS ⬇️ cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowbo… Jaylon Smith has been released by the #Cowboys ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Giants, and while moving on from him in 2021 wasn't unexpected -- the timing and call to release him outright raises questions.And here are the answers:DETAILS ⬇️ cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowbo…

Spread - Dallas Cowboys -7 points

Money Line - New York Giants +260, Dallas Cowboys -320

Over/Under - 52.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in offensive TD (+260)

Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win (-320) and cover the spread (-110), under 52.5 points (-115)

Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 29 - New York Giants - 20

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers

bit.ly/3uQ3lpp Kyle Shanahan is confident Trey Lance will be prepared should the 49ers QB have to make his first NFL start vs. the Cardinals Kyle Shanahan is confident Trey Lance will be prepared should the 49ers QB have to make his first NFL start vs. the Cardinals

bit.ly/3uQ3lpp https://t.co/Mv9sIR7c6x

Spread - Arizona Cardinals -5.5 points

Money Line - San Francisco 49ers +205, Arizona Cardinals -250

Over/Under - 50.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Arizona Cardinals total TDs under 3 (+114)

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (-250) and cover the spread (-110), under 50.5 points (-118)

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - San Francisco 49ers 16

Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

nick wright @getnickwright Bills have outscored their opponents 118-21 over their last 3… and no one is going to care when they go to Arrowhead next week and get beat down by the Chiefs, once again. Sad! Bills have outscored their opponents 118-21 over their last 3… and no one is going to care when they go to Arrowhead next week and get beat down by the Chiefs, once again. Sad!

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -3 points

Money Line - Buffalo Bills +126, Kansas City Chiefs -148

Over/Under - 56.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored under 6.5 (-102)

Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win (+126), under 56.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 24 - Kansas City Chiefs 21

Monday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of it being Colts week for the Ravens, here’s a video of Ray Lewis’ final snap at M&T Bank Stadium In honor of it being Colts week for the Ravens, here’s a video of Ray Lewis’ final snap at M&T Bank Stadium https://t.co/jbjwgJctBC

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -7 points

Money Line - Indianapolis Colts +265, Baltimore Ravens -330

Over/Under - 46.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Baltimore Ravens win by 1-13 points (+145)

Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-330), do not cover spread (-110), under 46.5 points (-115)

Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 23 - Indianapolis Colts 20

