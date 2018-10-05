NFL Week 5: Preview

NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Potential Game Of The Week - Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

Its the NFC Championship rematch, but both teams are reeling in the wrong directions. Minnesota Vikings head into week five 1-2-1 and the Philadelphia Eagles are also 2-2. This week becomes an essential week for these teams to get into the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings need to rush the ball more with Dalvin Cook and Lativus Murray. The one reason the Vikings have been struggling is that they have the worst rushers in the game right now. With a complementary rushing tandem, the passing game should open up more and giving Kirk Cousins more time in the pocket. The defence needs to be better, with the secondary especially containing Alshon Jeffrey and Zack Ertz will be necessary for success. The front four need to pressure Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. All of this will go in one game will guarantee the win.

The Philadelphia Eagles look a little rusty in the offence with Carson Wentz coming back from a season-ending injury. It will take some time for Carson Wentz to get back to normal as you have seen Deshaun Watson do the same in Houston. The problem is once Carson Wentz is comfortable the Eagles might be outside of the playoffs. The defence has been playing good, and if they continue to apply the pressure on the quarterback, they will be efficient.

This game could be a barn burner, a tight close game that comes down to the defence.

