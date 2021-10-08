NFL Week 5 schedule: 5 must-watch games this week

Week 5 is slated to start tonight, and there are plenty of games that need a closer eye.

With a quarter of the season down, a clearer picture of who is heading into the playoffs is beginning to take shape. Conversely, some teams are digging themselves deeper into a hole that they might not be able to climb out of.

There will be a bigger divide later this week to show which NFL teams are going to crumble under the pressure of the 2021 season.

Here's a look at five must-watch games for Week 5.

Which games will hold the most importance in Week 5?

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

This game might not hold importance to the naked eye, but there is a lot at stake for both teams entering this contest.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers continue their downward spiral?

Are the Denver Broncos a legit playoff contender?

The Broncos lost Teddy Bridgwater to a concussion and he likely won't return until Week 6. The Broncos will now be stuck with starter Drew Lock.

The Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens with Bridgewater being sidelined by an injury.

Ben Roethlisberger may have to retire sooner than expected if he cannot lead his team to an offensive victory this Sunday. This game will be a very telling example of where the Steelers are heading.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

Both the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals head into the game with a 3-1 record. The difference is that the Bengals were not seen as the team that would be this good.

After the Packers were dismantled by the Saints in Week 1, they have since bounced back in a big way.

The Bengals seem to be tottering between almost losing games. They will need to look sharp to take down the surging Packers.

The addition of Jaylon Smith will also be at the forefront of thought when the Packers take the field this Sunday. He might make an immediate impact and further cement the Packers chances of returning to the NFC championship.

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

In the same light, the Carolina Panthers made a massive trade, acquiring former New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL "The Panthers are telling everybody we think we got a chance here." @danorlovsky7 thinks the acquisition of Stephon Gilmore just made the Panthers a whole lot better 📈 "The Panthers are telling everybody we think we got a chance here."@danorlovsky7 thinks the acquisition of Stephon Gilmore just made the Panthers a whole lot better 📈 https://t.co/cowkID2OfO

With this addition to their already strong defense, the Panthers could place themselves right into the conversation as Super Bowl hopefuls. The NFL world will have to wait until Week 6 to see Gilmore in action, but this game should be exciting regardless.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a few steps away from being playoff hopefuls. If they are to take down the Carolina Panthers, it could show how tough this team truly is.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is currently the best quarterback in the NFL. The 2nd year player has been showcasing his skills even further this season and has been instrumental in the Los Angeles Chargers 3-1 record.

The same cannot be said about Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns. His poor play does not match up to the elite defense and running back situation the Browns currently have. The Browns will need everything firing on all cylinders to beat a Chargers team that is headed for the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Divisional games are always fun to watch, but this one holds a great deal more important. The San Francisco 49ers are currently without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, so if he is not ready to go, this could be time for Trey Lance to secure his job for the foreseeable future.

The Arizona Cardinals are the only remaining 4-0 team in the league and will look to continue their dominance over the rest of the league. Beating a tough 49ers team will nearly secure their place in the top echelon of teams, and could very well seal their trip to the NFC championship game.

