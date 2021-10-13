One undefeated team, Arizona Cardinals, is left standing in the NFL heading into Week 6, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The Buffalo Bills seem to be the new team to beat in the AFC as well.

Several great games came down to the wire in NFL Week 5, with Lamar Jackson having his best game through the air in his career on Monday night in an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. The LA Chargers keep control of the AFC West, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only winless team left. Jon Gruden's resignation from his post with the Las Vegas Raiders could either sink the team's season or make them better going forward.

NFL Week 6 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

NFL Week 6 kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars play in London on Sunday. Here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.

NFL Thursday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests before Thursday night to play vs. the #Buccaneers . Would seem unlikely. We’ll see. #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests before Thursday night to play vs. the #Buccaneers. Would seem unlikely. We’ll see.

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7 points

Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -300, Philadelphia Eagles +250

Over/Under - 52.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Tom Brady over 295.5 passing yards (-114)

Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win (-300) but not cover the spread (-114), over 52.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 - Philadelphia Eagles - 26

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins - London

Field Yates @FieldYates The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR. He's eligible to play this Sunday against the Jaguars. The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR. He's eligible to play this Sunday against the Jaguars.

Spread - Miami Dolphins -3.5 points

Money Line - Miami Dolphins -186, Jacksonville Jaguars +156

Over/Under - 47 points

Additional Pro Bet Pick - First Half Point Total over 24 points (+110)

Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars to win (+156), over 47 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 27 - Miami Dolphins 21

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Brad James @BradfatherSpeak The Colts lead the Texans 29-9 all-time in an RS series dating back to 2002. The Colts lead the series 16-3 at home. The Colts lead the Texans 29-9 all-time in an RS series dating back to 2002. The Colts lead the series 16-3 at home.

Spread - Indianapolis Colts -9.5 points

Money Line - Indianapolis Colts -420, Houston Texans +330

Over/Under - 42.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Indianapolis Colts to score first and lose (+620)

Game Picks - Houston Texans to win (+330), over 42.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Houston Texans 26 - Indianapolis Colts 20

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 Packers are 19-3 against the Bears since 2011. Packers are 19-3 against the Bears since 2011.

Spread - Green Bay Packers -4.5 points

Money Line - Green Bay Packers -215, Chicago Bears +180

Over/Under - 45 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Chicago Bears to have under 19.5 points (+100)

Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-215) and cover the spread (-115), over 45 points (-108)

Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 27 - Chicago Bears 19

Washington Football Team vs Kansas City Chiefs

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -7 points

Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -330, Washington +265

Over/Under - 55.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total touchdowns scored in game under 6.5 (-112)

Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs to win (-330) but not cover spread (-106), under 55.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 23 - Washington 16

Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule says he is “hopeful” RB Christian McCaffery can play this week vs. the Vikings. Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule says he is “hopeful” RB Christian McCaffery can play this week vs. the Vikings.

Spread - Minnesota Vikings -1 point

Money Line - Minnesota Vikings -116, Carolina Panthers -102

Over/Under - 46.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Carolina Panthers to lead at halftime, Minnesota Vikings to lead end of game (+750)

Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings to win (-116) and cover spread (-114), over 46.5 points (-105)

Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 29 - Carolina Panthers 24

Baltimore Ravens vs LA Chargers

Chris Hayre @chrishayre 4-1 Chargers at 4-1 Ravens on Sunday: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson will meet in Baltimore, each coming off career-high passing performances — and thrilling victories. 4-1 Chargers at 4-1 Ravens on Sunday: Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson will meet in Baltimore, each coming off career-high passing performances — and thrilling victories.

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -3 points

Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -154, LA Chargers +130

Over/Under - 51.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams with 2+ touchdowns in each half (+1420)

Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-154) and cover spread (-104), under 51.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 24 - LA Chargers 20

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals

Jakob Sanderson (RTDB) ↗️ @FF_RTDB 4 of 5 teams who played the Bengals set or tied their season high in RB targets that week.In total they’ve allowed 46 RB targets.The only team in the NFL whose targeted their RBs more than 46 times?The Detroit Lions, their week 6 opponent.🔥🔥🔥 4 of 5 teams who played the Bengals set or tied their season high in RB targets that week.In total they’ve allowed 46 RB targets.The only team in the NFL whose targeted their RBs more than 46 times?The Detroit Lions, their week 6 opponent.🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4JH6Vp2T8j

Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 points

Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -186, Detroit Lions +156

Over/Under - 47.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Detriot Lions winning at halftime (+142)

Game Picks - Detroit Lions win (+156), over 47.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Detroit Lions 27 - Cincinnati Bengals 23

New York Giants vs LA Rams

NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports

-Daniel Jones iffy for Rams

-Kenny Golladay out 1-2 weeks

-Rodarius Williams tears ACLAnd more: The Giants are extremely banged up.-Daniel Jones iffy for Rams-Kenny Golladay out 1-2 weeks-Rodarius Williams tears ACLAnd more: trib.al/y2rrZZd The Giants are extremely banged up.

-Daniel Jones iffy for Rams

-Kenny Golladay out 1-2 weeks

-Rodarius Williams tears ACLAnd more:trib.al/y2rrZZd

Spread - LA Rams -10.5 points

Money Line - LA Rams -550, New York Giants +410

Over/Under - 47.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - New York Giants score most points in 4th quarter (+160)

Game Picks - LA Rams win (-550) and cover spread (-110), over 47.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - LA Rams 30 - New York Giants 17

Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals

Mike Winchell @mrmikewinch

Rams Fans SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Browns made NFL history ... and still lost to the Chargers 🤯 The Browns made NFL history ... and still lost to the Chargers 🤯 https://t.co/GY5kIpsWht Dear @Browns , Be angry and take it out on the Arizona Cardinals next week by getting a big dub and handing them their first loss. Signed,Rams Fans twitter.com/SportsCenter/s… Dear @Browns, Be angry and take it out on the Arizona Cardinals next week by getting a big dub and handing them their first loss. Signed,

Rams Fans twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…

Spread - Cleveland Browns -3 points

Money Line - Cleveland Browns -154, Arizona Cardinals +130

Over/Under - 49.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total Field Goals in game over 3.5 (+100)

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (+130), under 49.5 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - Cleveland Browns 16

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders

Field Yates @FieldYates The Broncos are working out former Bills WR John Brown. He was most recently with the Raiders. The Broncos are working out former Bills WR John Brown. He was most recently with the Raiders.

Spread - Denver Broncos -3.5 points

Money Line - Denver Broncos -180, Las Vegas Raiders +152

Over/Under - 44.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - First Drive Result FG attempt (+430)

Game Picks - Denver Broncos win (-180) and cover spread (-106), over 44.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 26 - Las Vegas Raiders 20

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said you never get over losing a Super Bowl, but this week’s Cowboys vs. Patriots game has no connection with Quinn’s Falcons team losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl. “Different team. We’ll go up there and we will fight.” Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said you never get over losing a Super Bowl, but this week’s Cowboys vs. Patriots game has no connection with Quinn’s Falcons team losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl. “Different team. We’ll go up there and we will fight.”

Spread - Dallas Cowboys -4 points

Money Line - Dallas Cowboys -200, New England Patriots +168

Over/Under - 50.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total Field Goals First Half under 1.5 (+140)

Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win (-200) and cover spread (-110), under 50.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 21 - New England Patriots 17

Sunday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks

Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -4.5 points

Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers -220, Seattle Seahawks +184

Over/Under - 42.5 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5 spread) to win and over 42.5 points scored (+195)

Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win (-220) and cover spread (-110), over 42.5 points (-106)

Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - Seattle Seahawks 19

Monday Night Football - Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills

Cory Curtis @CoryCurtis2 So the Titans have the Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bills have the #1 scoring offense (34.4) and #1 scoring defense (12.8). So there's that. So the Titans have the Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bills have the #1 scoring offense (34.4) and #1 scoring defense (12.8). So there's that.

Spread - Buffalo Bills -5.5 points

Money Line - Buffalo Bills -250, Tennessee Titans +205

Over/Under - 54 points

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Tennessee Titans to lead at half time, Buffalo Bills to lead at the end of game (+650)

Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win (-250) and cover spread (-110), over 54 points (-110)

Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 31 - Tennessee Titans 26

