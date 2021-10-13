One undefeated team, Arizona Cardinals, is left standing in the NFL heading into Week 6, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The Buffalo Bills seem to be the new team to beat in the AFC as well.
Several great games came down to the wire in NFL Week 5, with Lamar Jackson having his best game through the air in his career on Monday night in an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. The LA Chargers keep control of the AFC West, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only winless team left. Jon Gruden's resignation from his post with the Las Vegas Raiders could either sink the team's season or make them better going forward.
NFL Week 6 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads
NFL Week 6 kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars play in London on Sunday. Here's a betting guide for those who want an edge this week.
NFL Thursday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7 points
- Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -300, Philadelphia Eagles +250
- Over/Under - 52.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Tom Brady over 295.5 passing yards (-114)
- Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win (-300) but not cover the spread (-114), over 52.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 - Philadelphia Eagles - 26
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins - London
- Spread - Miami Dolphins -3.5 points
- Money Line - Miami Dolphins -186, Jacksonville Jaguars +156
- Over/Under - 47 points
- Additional Pro Bet Pick - First Half Point Total over 24 points (+110)
- Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars to win (+156), over 47 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 27 - Miami Dolphins 21
Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans
- Spread - Indianapolis Colts -9.5 points
- Money Line - Indianapolis Colts -420, Houston Texans +330
- Over/Under - 42.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Indianapolis Colts to score first and lose (+620)
- Game Picks - Houston Texans to win (+330), over 42.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Houston Texans 26 - Indianapolis Colts 20
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
- Spread - Green Bay Packers -4.5 points
- Money Line - Green Bay Packers -215, Chicago Bears +180
- Over/Under - 45 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Chicago Bears to have under 19.5 points (+100)
- Game Picks - Green Bay Packers to win (-215) and cover the spread (-115), over 45 points (-108)
- Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 27 - Chicago Bears 19
Washington Football Team vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -7 points
- Money Line - Kansas City Chiefs -330, Washington +265
- Over/Under - 55.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total touchdowns scored in game under 6.5 (-112)
- Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs to win (-330) but not cover spread (-106), under 55.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 23 - Washington 16
Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings
- Spread - Minnesota Vikings -1 point
- Money Line - Minnesota Vikings -116, Carolina Panthers -102
- Over/Under - 46.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Carolina Panthers to lead at halftime, Minnesota Vikings to lead end of game (+750)
- Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings to win (-116) and cover spread (-114), over 46.5 points (-105)
- Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 29 - Carolina Panthers 24
Baltimore Ravens vs LA Chargers
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -3 points
- Money Line - Baltimore Ravens -154, LA Chargers +130
- Over/Under - 51.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Both teams with 2+ touchdowns in each half (+1420)
- Game Picks - Baltimore Ravens win (-154) and cover spread (-104), under 51.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Baltimore Ravens 24 - LA Chargers 20
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 points
- Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -186, Detroit Lions +156
- Over/Under - 47.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Detriot Lions winning at halftime (+142)
- Game Picks - Detroit Lions win (+156), over 47.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Detroit Lions 27 - Cincinnati Bengals 23
New York Giants vs LA Rams
- Spread - LA Rams -10.5 points
- Money Line - LA Rams -550, New York Giants +410
- Over/Under - 47.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - New York Giants score most points in 4th quarter (+160)
- Game Picks - LA Rams win (-550) and cover spread (-110), over 47.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - LA Rams 30 - New York Giants 17
Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals
- Spread - Cleveland Browns -3 points
- Money Line - Cleveland Browns -154, Arizona Cardinals +130
- Over/Under - 49.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total Field Goals in game over 3.5 (+100)
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win (+130), under 49.5 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 23 - Cleveland Browns 16
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread - Denver Broncos -3.5 points
- Money Line - Denver Broncos -180, Las Vegas Raiders +152
- Over/Under - 44.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - First Drive Result FG attempt (+430)
- Game Picks - Denver Broncos win (-180) and cover spread (-106), over 44.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 26 - Las Vegas Raiders 20
New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys
- Spread - Dallas Cowboys -4 points
- Money Line - Dallas Cowboys -200, New England Patriots +168
- Over/Under - 50.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total Field Goals First Half under 1.5 (+140)
- Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win (-200) and cover spread (-110), under 50.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 21 - New England Patriots 17
Sunday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks
- Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -4.5 points
- Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers -220, Seattle Seahawks +184
- Over/Under - 42.5 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5 spread) to win and over 42.5 points scored (+195)
- Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win (-220) and cover spread (-110), over 42.5 points (-106)
- Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 26 - Seattle Seahawks 19
Monday Night Football - Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills
- Spread - Buffalo Bills -5.5 points
- Money Line - Buffalo Bills -250, Tennessee Titans +205
- Over/Under - 54 points
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Tennessee Titans to lead at half time, Buffalo Bills to lead at the end of game (+650)
- Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win (-250) and cover spread (-110), over 54 points (-110)
- Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 31 - Tennessee Titans 26