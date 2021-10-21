×
Create
Notifications

NFL Week 7 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 21, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Preview

As the seventh week of the NFL season gets underway, six teams will have a free weekend. Four teams had a bye in Week 6, and all 32 franchises will have at least one week of rest until Week 14, the perfect opportunity to heal injured players and also make important adjustments for the remainder of the season.

The best games this weekend will see a clash for first place in AFC North between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, Tom Brady faces the Chicago Bears for the first time since he lost track of downs in their Thursday Night Football game last year. There will be no more international games in 2021.

AFC North Passing Yards 1. Lamar Jackson (1,686)
2. Joe Burrow (1,540)
3. Big Ben (1,515)
4. Baker Mayfield (1,474)

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 7 NFL games, plus the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 7 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 7 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Early

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7
CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7
CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7
CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7

CBS, Late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7
CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7
CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7
CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7

FOX, Single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 7 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 7. Games in bold are nationally televised

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 21:

  • Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 24:

  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium
  • New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
  • Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium
  • Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Raymond James Stadium
"I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears."@TomBrady really congratulated Aaron Rodgers 🤣(via @SiriusXMNFL)
https://t.co/HAGaxkGD4Z

FOX

Sunday, October 24:

  • Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Lambeau Field
  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
  • Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium
  • Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 24:

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium

ESPN

Monday, October 25:

  • New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Lumen Field

Also Read

TV Market game list for NFL Week 7:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkNY Jets @ New EnglandCarolina @ NY GiantsChicago @ Tampa Bay-
Los AngelesKansas City @ Tennessee
-Chicago @ Tampa BayDetroit @ LA Rams
ChicagoKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
PhiladelphiaCincinnati @ Baltimore
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
Dallas-Ft. WorthKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
San Francisco/Bay areaKansas City @ Tennessee-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
Washington D.C.Cincinnati @ Baltimore
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
HoustonKansas City @ TennesseeWashington @ Green BayHouston @ Arizona-
Boston
NY Jets @ New England
-
Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
AtlantaKansas City @ TennesseeAtlanta @ MiamiChicago @ Tampa Bay-
PhoenixKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayHouston @ Arizona-
Tampa/St. PetersburgKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
SeattleKansas City @ TennesseeWashington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
DetroitKansas City @ Tennessee-Chicago @ Tampa BayDetroit @ LA Rams
Minneapolis-St. PaulKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
MiamiKansas City @ Tennessee
Atlanta @ MiamiChicago @ Tampa Bay-
DenverKansas City @ Tennessee
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
OrlandoKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
ClevelandCincinnati @ BaltimoreWashington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
SacramentoKansas City @ Tennessee
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
CharlotteKansas City @ Tennessee
Carolina @ NY GiantsChicago @ Tampa Bay-
PortlandKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
St. LouisKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
PittsburghCincinnati @ Baltimore-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
IndianapolisKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
BaltimoreCincinnati @ Baltimore
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
Raleigh-DurhamKansas City @ Tennessee
Carolina @ NY GiantsChicago @ Tampa Bay-
NashvilleKansas City @ Tennessee
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
San DiegoKansas City @ Tennessee-Chicago @ Tampa BayDetroit @ LA Rams
Salt Lake CityKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
San AntonioKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayHouston @ Arizona-
Kansas CityKansas City @ Tennessee
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
ColumbusCincinnati @ Baltimore-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
MilwaukeeKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
CincinnatiCincinnati @ Baltimore
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
Las VegasKansas City @ Tennessee
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
JacksonvilleKansas City @ Tennessee
Atlanta @ MiamiChicago @ Tampa Bay-
Oklahoma CityKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayHouston @ Arizona-
New OrleansKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
MemphisKansas City @ Tennessee
Washington @ Green BayChicago @ Tampa Bay-
BuffaloCincinnati @ Baltimore
-Chicago @ Tampa BayPhiladelphia @ Las Vegas
Edited by Piyush Bisht
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी