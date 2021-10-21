NFL Week 7 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

As the seventh week of the NFL season gets underway, six teams will have a free weekend. Four teams had a bye in Week 6, and all 32 franchises will have at least one week of rest until Week 14, the perfect opportunity to heal injured players and also make important adjustments for the remainder of the season.
The best games this weekend will see a clash for first place in AFC North between the
Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, Tom Brady faces the Chicago Bears for the first time since he lost track of downs in their Thursday Night Football game last year. There will be no more international games in 2021.
Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 7 NFL games, plus the schedule for the week and TV channel information.
NFL Week 7 Coverage map details
(Coverage maps for Week 7 are a courtesy of
) 506sports.com CBS, Early CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7 CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7 CBS, Late CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7 CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7 FOX, Single FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7 FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7 NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 7 games
Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 7. Games in bold are nationally televised
FOX/NFL Network Thursday, October 21: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium CBS Sunday, October 24: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Raymond James Stadium FOX Sunday, October 24: Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Lambeau Field Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium NBC Sunday, October 24: Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium ESPN Monday, October 25: New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Lumen Field
TV Market game list for NFL Week 7:
Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York NY Jets @ New England Carolina @ NY Giants Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Los Angeles Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ LA Rams Chicago Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Philadelphia Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Dallas-Ft. Worth Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - San Francisco/Bay area Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Washington D.C. Cincinnati @ Baltimore Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Houston Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - Boston NY Jets @ New England - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Atlanta Kansas City @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Miami Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Phoenix Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - Tampa/St. Petersburg Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Seattle Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Detroit Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ LA Rams Minneapolis-St. Paul Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Miami Kansas City @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Miami Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Denver Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Orlando Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Cleveland Cincinnati @ Baltimore Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Sacramento Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Charlotte Kansas City @ Tennessee Carolina @ NY Giants Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Portland Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - St. Louis Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Pittsburgh Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Indianapolis Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Baltimore Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Raleigh-Durham Kansas City @ Tennessee Carolina @ NY Giants Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Nashville Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas San Diego Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ LA Rams Salt Lake City Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - San Antonio Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - Kansas City Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Columbus Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Milwaukee Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Cincinnati Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Las Vegas Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Jacksonville Kansas City @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Miami Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Oklahoma City Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - New Orleans Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Memphis Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Buffalo Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas
