NFL Week 7 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

As the seventh week of the NFL season gets underway, six teams will have a free weekend. Four teams had a bye in Week 6, and all 32 franchises will have at least one week of rest until Week 14, the perfect opportunity to heal injured players and also make important adjustments for the remainder of the season.

The best games this weekend will see a clash for first place in AFC North between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, Tom Brady faces the Chicago Bears for the first time since he lost track of downs in their Thursday Night Football game last year. There will be no more international games in 2021.

𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦 @NewEraZach_ AFC North Passing Yards 1. Lamar Jackson (1,686)

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 7 NFL games, plus the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 7 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 7 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Early

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 7

CBS, Late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 7

FOX, Single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 7 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 7. Games in bold are nationally televised

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 21:

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 24:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Raymond James Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 24:

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Lambeau Field

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 24:

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium

ESPN

Monday, October 25:

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Lumen Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 7:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York NY Jets @ New England Carolina @ NY Giants Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Los Angeles Kansas City @ Tennessee

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ LA Rams Chicago Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Philadelphia Cincinnati @ Baltimore

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Dallas-Ft. Worth Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - San Francisco/Bay area Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Washington D.C. Cincinnati @ Baltimore

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Houston Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - Boston

NY Jets @ New England

-

Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Atlanta Kansas City @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Miami Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Phoenix Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - Tampa/St. Petersburg Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Seattle Kansas City @ Tennessee Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Detroit Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ LA Rams Minneapolis-St. Paul Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Miami Kansas City @ Tennessee

Atlanta @ Miami Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Denver Kansas City @ Tennessee

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Orlando Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Cleveland Cincinnati @ Baltimore Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Sacramento Kansas City @ Tennessee

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Charlotte Kansas City @ Tennessee

Carolina @ NY Giants Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Portland Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - St. Louis Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Pittsburgh Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Indianapolis Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Baltimore Cincinnati @ Baltimore

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Raleigh-Durham Kansas City @ Tennessee

Carolina @ NY Giants Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Nashville Kansas City @ Tennessee

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas San Diego Kansas City @ Tennessee - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Detroit @ LA Rams Salt Lake City Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - San Antonio Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - Kansas City Kansas City @ Tennessee

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Columbus Cincinnati @ Baltimore - Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas

Milwaukee Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Cincinnati Cincinnati @ Baltimore

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Las Vegas Kansas City @ Tennessee

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas Jacksonville Kansas City @ Tennessee

Atlanta @ Miami Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Oklahoma City Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Houston @ Arizona - New Orleans Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Memphis Kansas City @ Tennessee

Washington @ Green Bay Chicago @ Tampa Bay - Buffalo Cincinnati @ Baltimore

- Chicago @ Tampa Bay Philadelphia @ Las Vegas

