The Cincinnati Bengals host the Tennessee Titans at the Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday for the first time in six years.

The Bengals are coming off a close, high-scoring encounter against the Cleveland Browns which they lost after Baker Mayfield threw the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. The Titans are also coming off a loss in a close game, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of (at the time) unbeatens.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Head-To-Head

This will be the 76th clash between these two AFC teams. The Tennessee Titans lead the all-time series 40-34-1.

The Bengals, though, are better at home with a 21-17 record.

Cincinnati Bengals season results: L L T W L L L

Tennessee Titans season results: W W W W W L

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Team News

Bengals running back Joe Mixon (foot), offensive tackles Jonah Williams (stinger) and Bobby Hart (knee), and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) missed practice this week and are out for the game on Sunday. The team has listed receiver John Ross as questionable with an illness, but Ross went public to say he's healthy and wants to be traded because the team just isn't using him.

Doubtful for Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross

Out for Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Trey Hopkins

Safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton missed practice on Friday and are out for the game on Sunday. Cornerback Tye Smith failed to log a practice session on Friday and is questionable to play against the Bengals.

Doubtful for Tennessee Titans: Tye Smith

Out for Tennessee Titans: Dane Cruikshank, Kristian Fulton

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Projected Starters

Cincinnati Bengals

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Giovani Bernard

WR: Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, AJ Green

TE: Drew Sample

Tennessee Titans

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: AJ Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

TE: Jonnu Smith

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Prediction

With their starting running back, center and two offensive tackles out due to injuries, things are not looking rosy for the Bengals. Add to the fact that the Titans are devoid of any major injuries, this game looks like it's in the bag for the Titans.

Prediction: Tennessee Titans for the W