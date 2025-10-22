NFL Week 8 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 22, 2025 16:57 GMT
NFL: London Games-Denver Broncos at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL Week 8 Coverage Map 2025 (image credit: IMAGN)

The 2025 NFL season is entering its eighth week. There will be several entertaining games in Week 8, including the second meeting this month between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Sunday afternoon schedule has been sparse in recent weeks, a pattern that will continue this week. Six teams are on bye weeks: the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks. Thirteen games will be played between Thursday and Monday.

The main Sunday afternoon schedule will have 10 games, including the San Francisco 49ers-Houston Texans matchup at NRG Stadium. The day's schedule will be split equally between CBS and Fox.

Action will begin on Thursday when the Minnesota Vikings and LA Chargers clash in a highly anticipated matchup. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders will battle in another intriguing game on Monday to close out the week.

The full coverage details for the Week 8 schedule, including the games that will be televised on CBS and Fox, are covered listed below.

2025 NFL Season: Full Week 8 TV schedule & broadcast details

One of the primary attractions for Fox's early window slate will be the Giants-Eagles matchup. Philadelphia will look to avenge its 34-17 loss to New York in Week 6.

FOX TV coverage

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
  • Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
  • New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
  • Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
  • New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
CBS TV coverage

CBS will broadcast three early window and two late window matchups on Sunday.

CBS TV coverage (Early games)

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn
  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
CBS TV coverage (Late games)

  • Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
TNF TV broadcast information

LAs Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

SNF TV broadcast information

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

MNF TV broadcasts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
