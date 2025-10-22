NFL Week 8 Coverage Map 2025: TV schedule, channel and broadcast details

The 2025 NFL season is entering its eighth week. There will be several entertaining games in Week 8, including the second meeting this month between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.The Sunday afternoon schedule has been sparse in recent weeks, a pattern that will continue this week. Six teams are on bye weeks: the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks. Thirteen games will be played between Thursday and Monday.The main Sunday afternoon schedule will have 10 games, including the San Francisco 49ers-Houston Texans matchup at NRG Stadium. The day's schedule will be split equally between CBS and Fox.Action will begin on Thursday when the Minnesota Vikings and LA Chargers clash in a highly anticipated matchup. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders will battle in another intriguing game on Monday to close out the week.The full coverage details for the Week 8 schedule, including the games that will be televised on CBS and Fox, are covered listed below.2025 NFL Season: Full Week 8 TV schedule &amp; broadcast detailsOne of the primary attractions for Fox's early window slate will be the Giants-Eagles matchup. Philadelphia will look to avenge its 34-17 loss to New York in Week 6.FOX TV coveragePhiladelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom RinaldiHouston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison WilliamsNew England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen HaleCarolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, Pam OliverNew Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan OliviCBS TV coverageCBS will broadcast three early window and two late window matchups on Sunday.CBS TV coverage (Early games)Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan WashburnAtlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie CollinsCincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi KinkhabwalaCBS TV coverage (Late games)Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy WolfsonIndianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ RossTNF TV broadcast informationLAs Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee HartungSNF TV broadcast informationPittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa StarkMNF TV broadcastsKansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge