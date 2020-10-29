In what figures to be one of the least competitive games of Week 8 in the NFL, the New York Jets visit Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The betting line for this matchup has the Chiefs hovering around the 20-point mark as overwhelming favorites.

The Jets (0-7) kept things close against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills last week, only conceding field goals in an 18-10 loss. Despite an inspired performance, and a chance to tie the game on their final drive, New York ending up losing their seventh straight game.

The Chiefs (6-1) also had a divisional game last week against the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Despite some inclement weather in Denver last Sunday, Kansas City was able to put up a ton of points in large part due to their defense and special teams. They prevailed against the Broncos, 43-16.

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs Head-To-Head

Despite the lopsided betting spread for this Sunday’s game, the Jets and Chiefs’ head-to-head history could not be any more deadlocked. In 37 games, the series is tied at 18-18-1.

Their rivalry was at its peak in the 1960s when they were two of the best teams in the old American Football League. The Chiefs represented the AFL in the very first Super Bowl, while the Jets represented the AFL (and won in historic fashion) in Super Bowl III.

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Advertisement

The New York Jets continue on their quest to capture their elusive first win of the season.

Their offense has gotten a bit healthier in the past couple of weeks, with QB Sam Darnold returning to the lineup last Sunday from a shoulder injury. Rookie WR Denzel Mims made his NFL debut last Sunday after a lingering hamstring injury and posted four catches for 42 yards against Buffalo. However, fellow pass-catchers WR Jamison Crowder and WR Breshad Perriman’s statuses will be closely monitored as the week progresses, dealing with a groin injury and a concussion, respectively.

The Kansas City Chiefs come into this matchup hoping to figure out how to best utilize their newest acquisition, former Jets RB Le’Veon Bell.

Bell made his Chiefs debut last week against the Broncos, notching six carries for 39 yards. WR Sammy Watkins missed last week’s contest, and his status for this week’s game is to be determined with a hamstring injury.

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs Projected Starters

New York Jets:

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Frank Gore

WR: Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder(Q), Breshad Perriman(Q)

TE: Chris Herndon

Kansas City Chiefs:

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le’Veon Bell

WR: Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, DeMarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins(Q)

TE: Travis Kelce

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

There’s probably a good chance this game doesn’t make it to one of the NFL Sunday Ticket display screens, or to NFL Red Zone due to the blowout the Las Vegas oddsmakers expect.

This pairing might feature the most disparate talent levels in the league, and the Jets truly can’t afford to have any turnovers against an offense that needs no freebies to put up 35 points.

Prediction: It would be very easy for Kansas City to take this game lightly after just having disposed of their AFC West rival Broncos on the road, but the Le’Veon Bell factor will likely give him and the offense the motivation they need to pay attention to Gang Green. Expect the Chiefs to feature Bell in a matchup where game script should be in their favor almost immediately, and for Kansas City to cover their 20-point spread.

Chiefs 36, Jets 10.