The Arizona Cardinals are still holding on tight to their undefeated record after Week 7, while the Detroit Lions came up short as Jared Goff lost in his return to Los Angeles.
Last week there were no overtime games for a change this season. However, the Tennessee Titans continued to take down the best in the AFC by holding the Kansas City Chiefs to three points. Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow snagged the lead in the AFC North with a 41-17 statement win over the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC remains wide open in 2021 entering Week 8.
Week 8 in the NFL kicks off with a killer Thursday Night Football match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers in a potential NFC Championship matchup.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will have a defensive battle to gain ground in the AFC North. Halloween has several quality games and there could be some nightmare upsets for the Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Week 8 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads
NFL Thursday Night Football - Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -6
- Money Line - Green Bay Packers +215, Arizona Cardinals -260
- Over/Under - 51
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Aaron Jones to score 2+ touchdowns (+550)
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals to win, cover the spread, and over 51 points
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 30 - Green Bay Packers 22
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
- Spread - Buffalo Bills -13.5
- Money Line - Miami Dolphins +610, Buffalo Bills -900
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Miami Dolphins score first (+158)
- Game Picks - Buffalo Bills to win, not cover, and under 49.5 points
- Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 24 - Miami Dolphins 16
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers
- Spread - Atlanta Falcons -3
- Money Line - Carolina Panthers +132, Atlanta Falcons -156
- Over/Under - 46
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Atlanta Falcons over 23.5 points as home team (-116)
- Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons to win, cover the spread, under 46 points
- Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 26 - Carolina Panthers 17
Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread - Philadelphia Eagles -3.5
- Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles -188, Detroit Lions +158
- Over/Under - 48
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - over 23.5 points scored in 2nd Half (-110)
- Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles to win, not cover, and over 48 points
- Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 26 - Detroit Lions 24
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
- Spread - Tennessee Titans -1.5
- Money Line - Tennessee Titans -124, Indianapolis Colts +106
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Offensive Touchdown (+300)
- Game Picks - Tennesee Titans to win, cover the spread, under 49.5 points
- Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 23 - Indianapolis Colts 14
Houston Texans vs LA Rams
- Spread - LA Rams -14.5
- Money Line - LA Rams -950, Houston Texans +640
- Over/Under - 48
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - LA Rams (-14.5) and over 47.5 points parlay (+240)
- Game Picks - LA Rams to win, cover the spread, and over 48 points
- Game Prediction - LA Rams 33 - Houston Texans 16
New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -10.5
- Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -490, New York Jets +370
- Over/Under - 43.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total Points in 1st Quarter over under 9.5 points (-126)
- Game Picks - Cincinnati Bengals to win, not cover, and under 43.5 points
- Game Prediction - Cincinnati Bengals 14 - New York Jets 10
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread - Cleveland Browns -3.5
- Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers +168, Cleveland Browns -200
- Over/Under - 42.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Race to Ten Points - Pittsburgh Steelers (+120)
- Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers to win, over 42.5 points
- Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - Cleveland Browns 20
Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers
- Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5
- Money Line - San Francisco 49ers -172, Chicago Bears +144
- Over/Under - 39.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Chicago Bears under 20.5 points as away team (-106)
- Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers to win, cover spread, and under 39.5 points
- Game Prediction - San Francisco 49ers 17 - Chicago Bears 13
Seattle Seahawks vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread - Seattle Seahawks -3.5
- Money Line - Jacksonville Jaguars +148, Seattle Seahawks-176
- Over/Under - 43.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Seattle Seahawks to lead at halftime, Jacksonville Jaguars to win (+950)
- Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars to win, under 43.5 points
- Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 - Seattle Seahawks 13
LA Chargers vs New England Patriots
- Spread - LA Chargers -5.5
- Money Line - New England Patriots +205, LA Chargers -250
- Over/Under - 48.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored in game over 5.5 (-116)
- Game Picks - New England Patriots to win, over 48.5 points
- Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - LA Chargers 24
Denver Broncos vs Washington Football Team
- Spread - Denver Broncos -3
- Money Line - Washington +138, Denver Broncos -164
- Over/Under - 43.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Washington wi have most points during 4th Quarter only (+110)
- Game Picks - Denver Broncos to win, not cover, under 43.5 points
- Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 21 - Washington 19
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5
- Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -230, New Orleans Saints +190
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - New Orleans to score first FG (-108)
- Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win, cover the spread, and under 49.5 points
- Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - New Orleans Saints 17
NFL Sunday Night Football - Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys
- Spread - Dallas Cowboys -2.5
- Money Line - Dallas Cowboys -146, Minnesota Vikings +124
- Over/Under - 54.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in FG attempt (+410)
- Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys to win, cover spread, and under 54.5 points
- Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 26 - Minnesota Vikings 21
NFL Monday Night Football - Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -10
- Money Line - New York Giants +360, Kansas City Chiefs -460
- Over/Under - 52.5
- Additional Prop Bet Pick - Kansas City win by 1-13 points (+145)
- Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs to win, not cover, and under 52.5 points
- Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 20 - New York Giants 1