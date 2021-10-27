The Arizona Cardinals are still holding on tight to their undefeated record after Week 7, while the Detroit Lions came up short as Jared Goff lost in his return to Los Angeles.

Last week there were no overtime games for a change this season. However, the Tennessee Titans continued to take down the best in the AFC by holding the Kansas City Chiefs to three points. Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow snagged the lead in the AFC North with a 41-17 statement win over the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC remains wide open in 2021 entering Week 8.

Week 8 in the NFL kicks off with a killer Thursday Night Football match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers in a potential NFC Championship matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will have a defensive battle to gain ground in the AFC North. Halloween has several quality games and there could be some nightmare upsets for the Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Week 8 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

NFL Thursday Night Football - Arizona Cardinals vs Green Bay Packers

Field Yates @FieldYates Next up: the 6-1 Packers and 7-0 Cardinals.That will mark just the third primetime game in NFL history with two teams on a 6+ game winning streak. Already can't wait. Next up: the 6-1 Packers and 7-0 Cardinals.That will mark just the third primetime game in NFL history with two teams on a 6+ game winning streak. Already can't wait.

Spread - Arizona Cardinals -6

Money Line - Green Bay Packers +215, Arizona Cardinals -260

Over/Under - 51

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Aaron Jones to score 2+ touchdowns (+550)

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals to win, cover the spread, and over 51 points

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 30 - Green Bay Packers 22

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Danny ‘Drip’ Marino @DannyDripMarino 🚨BREAKING: Miami Dolphins starting RT Jesse Davis has volunteered to step back and allow Robert Hunt to move to RT this week against the Bills“I put Tua in harms way last time against them, I can’t do that to him again”An incredibly unselfish move by the Dolphins captain 🚨BREAKING: Miami Dolphins starting RT Jesse Davis has volunteered to step back and allow Robert Hunt to move to RT this week against the Bills“I put Tua in harms way last time against them, I can’t do that to him again”An incredibly unselfish move by the Dolphins captain

Spread - Buffalo Bills -13.5

Money Line - Miami Dolphins +610, Buffalo Bills -900

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Miami Dolphins score first (+158)

Game Picks - Buffalo Bills to win, not cover, and under 49.5 points

Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 24 - Miami Dolphins 16

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

David Newton @DNewtonespn The Panthers now are at 51 players, meaning they have room to promote CB Stephon Gilmore and Myles Hartsfield to the active roster. Gilmore is expected to come off PUP in time to face the Falcons. The Panthers now are at 51 players, meaning they have room to promote CB Stephon Gilmore and Myles Hartsfield to the active roster. Gilmore is expected to come off PUP in time to face the Falcons.

Spread - Atlanta Falcons -3

Money Line - Carolina Panthers +132, Atlanta Falcons -156

Over/Under - 46

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Atlanta Falcons over 23.5 points as home team (-116)

Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons to win, cover the spread, under 46 points

Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 26 - Carolina Panthers 17

Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles

Spread - Philadelphia Eagles -3.5

Money Line - Philadelphia Eagles -188, Detroit Lions +158

Over/Under - 48

Additional Prop Bet Pick - over 23.5 points scored in 2nd Half (-110)

Game Picks - Philadelphia Eagles to win, not cover, and over 48 points

Game Prediction - Philadelphia Eagles 26 - Detroit Lions 24

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Currently: 81%

Win Sun: 97%

Lose Sun: 69%

Currently: 14%

Win Sun: 26%

Lose Sun: 4%This week’s game is a must-win for Indy to stay alive in the division. The AFC South picture, according to the @nytimes playoff calculator: #Titans odds to win div-Currently: 81%Win Sun: 97%Lose Sun: 69% #Colts odds to win div-Currently: 14%Win Sun: 26%Lose Sun: 4%This week’s game is a must-win for Indy to stay alive in the division. The AFC South picture, according to the @nytimes playoff calculator:#Titans odds to win div-

Currently: 81%

Win Sun: 97%

Lose Sun: 69%#Colts odds to win div-

Currently: 14%

Win Sun: 26%

Lose Sun: 4%This week’s game is a must-win for Indy to stay alive in the division.

Spread - Tennessee Titans -1.5

Money Line - Tennessee Titans -124, Indianapolis Colts +106

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Offensive Touchdown (+300)

Game Picks - Tennesee Titans to win, cover the spread, under 49.5 points

Game Prediction - Tennessee Titans 23 - Indianapolis Colts 14

Houston Texans vs LA Rams

MaximBet @MaximBetUSA Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor, who has been on IR since he injured his left hamstring in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, will return to practice Wednesday. “He was our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy, he’ll be our starting quarterback,” said Texans’ HC David Culley. Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor, who has been on IR since he injured his left hamstring in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, will return to practice Wednesday. “He was our starting quarterback, and when he’s healthy, he’ll be our starting quarterback,” said Texans’ HC David Culley. The Texans are a 15-point underdog at home to the Rams next week. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… The Texans are a 15-point underdog at home to the Rams next week. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Spread - LA Rams -14.5

Money Line - LA Rams -950, Houston Texans +640

Over/Under - 48

Additional Prop Bet Pick - LA Rams (-14.5) and over 47.5 points parlay (+240)

Game Picks - LA Rams to win, cover the spread, and over 48 points

Game Prediction - LA Rams 33 - Houston Texans 16

New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals

Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -10.5

Money Line - Cincinnati Bengals -490, New York Jets +370

Over/Under - 43.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total Points in 1st Quarter over under 9.5 points (-126)

Game Picks - Cincinnati Bengals to win, not cover, and under 43.5 points

Game Prediction - Cincinnati Bengals 14 - New York Jets 10

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread - Cleveland Browns -3.5

Money Line - Pittsburgh Steelers +168, Cleveland Browns -200

Over/Under - 42.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Race to Ten Points - Pittsburgh Steelers (+120)

Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers to win, over 42.5 points

Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - Cleveland Browns 20

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers

Usayd Koshul @usaydkoshul OT Larry Borom comes back at a perfect time for the #Bears . Two very winnable games against the #49ers and #Steelers can get Chicago back into the playoff hunt and Justin Fields back on track and playing at a high level. OL gets a much needed boost too. OT Larry Borom comes back at a perfect time for the #Bears. Two very winnable games against the #49ers and #Steelers can get Chicago back into the playoff hunt and Justin Fields back on track and playing at a high level. OL gets a much needed boost too.

Spread - San Francisco 49ers -3.5

Money Line - San Francisco 49ers -172, Chicago Bears +144

Over/Under - 39.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Chicago Bears under 20.5 points as away team (-106)

Game Picks - San Francisco 49ers to win, cover spread, and under 39.5 points

Game Prediction - San Francisco 49ers 17 - Chicago Bears 13

Seattle Seahawks vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks v Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread - Seattle Seahawks -3.5

Money Line - Jacksonville Jaguars +148, Seattle Seahawks-176

Over/Under - 43.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Seattle Seahawks to lead at halftime, Jacksonville Jaguars to win (+950)

Game Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars to win, under 43.5 points

Game Prediction - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 - Seattle Seahawks 13

LA Chargers vs New England Patriots

Riley Williams @burlymurican The Chargers haven't beaten the Patriots since Oct 12, 2008.

Malcolm Floyd, Antonio Gates, and Vincent Jackson all had touchdowns in a 30-10 victory in San Diego.

It sure feels like we're due for a win this week. The Chargers haven't beaten the Patriots since Oct 12, 2008.

Malcolm Floyd, Antonio Gates, and Vincent Jackson all had touchdowns in a 30-10 victory in San Diego.

It sure feels like we're due for a win this week.

Spread - LA Chargers -5.5

Money Line - New England Patriots +205, LA Chargers -250

Over/Under - 48.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Total TDs scored in game over 5.5 (-116)

Game Picks - New England Patriots to win, over 48.5 points

Game Prediction - New England Patriots 27 - LA Chargers 24

Denver Broncos vs Washington Football Team

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV #broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is good to go. He’ll return and play Sunday against Washington. #broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is good to go. He’ll return and play Sunday against Washington.

Spread - Denver Broncos -3

Money Line - Washington +138, Denver Broncos -164

Over/Under - 43.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Washington wi have most points during 4th Quarter only (+110)

Game Picks - Denver Broncos to win, not cover, under 43.5 points

Game Prediction - Denver Broncos 21 - Washington 19

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints @Saints Pressure building by the Juice Boys📈 Season high 5️⃣ sacks 😤🔥Next Up:

🏈: vs. Buccaneers

🗓: Sunday, October 31 (3:25pm CST)

📺: FOX

📍: CAESARS SUPERDOME Pressure building by the Juice Boys📈 Season high 5️⃣ sacks 😤🔥Next Up:

🏈: vs. Buccaneers

🗓: Sunday, October 31 (3:25pm CST)

📺: FOX

📍: CAESARS SUPERDOME https://t.co/zRjLB4ezxK

Spread - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5

Money Line - Tampa Bay Buccaneers -230, New Orleans Saints +190

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - New Orleans to score first FG (-108)

Game Picks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win, cover the spread, and under 49.5 points

Game Prediction - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - New Orleans Saints 17

NFL Sunday Night Football - Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys

Spread - Dallas Cowboys -2.5

Money Line - Dallas Cowboys -146, Minnesota Vikings +124

Over/Under - 54.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in FG attempt (+410)

Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys to win, cover spread, and under 54.5 points

Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 26 - Minnesota Vikings 21

NFL Monday Night Football - Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants

Rob Collins @RCFOX4KC The #Chiefs are 10 point favorites against the #Giants Monday Night. Wondering if an NFL team has ever been a double digit favorite after losing by 20+ playing a team who won by 20+ points the previous week? #Chiefs Kingdom The #Chiefs are 10 point favorites against the #Giants Monday Night. Wondering if an NFL team has ever been a double digit favorite after losing by 20+ playing a team who won by 20+ points the previous week? #ChiefsKingdom

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -10

Money Line - New York Giants +360, Kansas City Chiefs -460

Over/Under - 52.5

Additional Prop Bet Pick - Kansas City win by 1-13 points (+145)

Game Picks - Kansas City Chiefs to win, not cover, and under 52.5 points

Game Prediction - Kansas City Chiefs 20 - New York Giants 1

