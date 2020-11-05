In what could be a preview of an AFC playoff game in January, the Baltimore Ravens head to Indianapolis this week to face the Colts. This matchup could go a long way in determining tie-breakers and seeding as the season progresses.

The Ravens (5-2) went punch for punch last week with their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ultimately came up just short in a 28-24 defeat. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson uncharacteristically turned the ball over four times, including a pick six to Steelers LB Robert Spillane in the opening minute of the game.

The Colts (5-2) finished their previous game against the Detroit Lions last Sunday in strong fashion, putting the game away for good in the 4th quarter after Detroit hung around. CB Kenny Moore sealed the win for Indianapolis with a pick six of Lions QB Matthew Stafford, contributing to the Colts’ victory which ended in a final score of 41-21.

Head to Head:

For older football fans, it’s still a little bizarre to hear that Baltimore will be playing the Colts. After all, Baltimore was home to the Colts until 1984 and the famous moving truck incident. Nevertheless, the Baltimore Ravens are 4-8 against their Baltimore predecessors all time dating back to 1996. Despite being in the same conference, they actually haven’t played since 2017, when the Ravens defeated the Colts 23-16 behind two touchdowns from QB Joe Flacco.

Team News:

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss against Pittsburgh last Sunday, but may be without a familiar face in the backfield. RB Mark Ingram missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, leaving rookie RB J.K. Dobbins and reserve RB Gus Edwards to carry the load. According to reports, Ingram may not be able to return this week either, but we’ll monitor the practice reports as the week goes on.

The Indianapolis Colts are also keeping an eye on the injury report as it relates to their own backfield. Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that RB Jonathan Taylor is also dealing with an ankle injury of his own. Whether it was due to Taylor’s injury or not, fellow Colts RB Jordan Wilkins went off against the Lions last week, rushing for 89 yards on 20 carries, with a touchdown.

Projected Starters:

Baltimore Ravens

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mark Ingram (TBD)

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead

TE: Mark Andrews

Indianapolis Colts

QB: Philip Rivers

RB: Jonathan Taylor (Q), Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines

WR: Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, T.Y. Hilton (Q)

TE: Jack Doyle, Trey Burton

Prediction:

Coming off of a four turnover game against Pittsburgh, it’s not ideal for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to face another stingy defense this week. The Colts’ defense is tied for the league lead in interceptions with the Steelers, which is troubling for the Ravens’ solid but unspectacular receiving corps. On the other side, Colts QB Philip Rivers also may not have an easy day, as the Ravens’ defense is fifth in the NFL in sacks.

This will be a fascinating game to watch unfold. Will either offense try to get cute against a stout opposing defense, or will they play it conservatively hoping the other team will make a mistake first? At this stage of his career, Rivers is more prone to the mistake or untimely sack due to his lack of mobility, which gives the Ravens a slight edge. Don’t be surprised if a 50+ yard field goal from Ravens K Justin Tucker seals the game at the very end. Ravens 28, Colts 26.