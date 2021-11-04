NFL Week 9 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Week 9 of the NFL season represents the exact divide between the first and the second half of the year, and the objective is now clear to everyone. We know who is bracing for a playoff spot and those who are already evaluating prospects to improve their roster for the 2022 season.

This weekend was supposed to be the first game between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, but the latter tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to play on Sunday, meaning Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

In other locations, the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams duel on Sunday Night Football, while an important AFC North clash has the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns going at each other.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 9 NFL games along with the schedule for the week and the TV channel information.

NFL Week 9 Coverage map details

CBS, Single

FOX, Early

FOX, Late

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 9 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 9. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 04:

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 07:

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

FOX

Sunday, November 07:

Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Caesars Superdome

Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 07:

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., SoFi Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 08:

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Heinz Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 9:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Las Vegas @ NY Giants Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Los Angeles - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Chicago Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Philadelphia - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Dallas-Ft. Worth - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City San Francisco/Bay area Las Vegas @ NY Giants Denver @ Dallas - Arizona @ San Francisco Washington D.C. Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Houston - Houston @ Miami Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Boston New England @ Carolina Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Atlanta - Atlanta @ New Orleans Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Phoenix Cleveland @ Cincinnati Denver @ Dallas - Arizona @ San Francisco Tampa/St. Petersburg Cleveland @ Cincinnati Atlanta @ New Orleans - Green Bay @ Kansas City Seattle - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Detroit Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Minneapolis-St. Paul - Minnesota @ Baltimore Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Miami - Houston @ Miami Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Denver - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Orlando Cleveland @ Cincinnati Atlanta @ New Orleans - Green Bay @ Kansas City Cleveland Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Sacramento Las Vegas @ NY Giants Denver @ Dallas Arizona @ San Francisco Charlotte New England @ Carolina Denver @ Dallas Green Bay @ Kansas City Portland - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City St. Louis Cleveland @ Cincinnati Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Pittsburgh Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Indianapolis Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Baltimore - Minnesota @ Baltimore Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Raleigh-Durham New England @ Carolina Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Nashville Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City San Diego - Denver @ Dallas Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Salt Lake City Las Vegas @ NY Giants Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City San Antonio Cleveland @ Cincinnati Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Kansas City Las Vegas @ NY Giants Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Columbus Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Milwaukee Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Cincinnati Cleveland @ Cincinnati Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City Las Vegas Las Vegas @ NY Giants Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Jacksonville Buffalo @ Jacksonville Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Oklahoma City Cleveland @ Cincinnati Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City New Orleans - Atlanta @ New Orleans Los Angeles @ Philadelphia Green Bay @ Kansas City Memphis Cleveland @ Cincinnati Denver @ Dallas - Green Bay @ Kansas City Buffalo Buffalo @ Jacksonville Minnesota @ Baltimore - Green Bay @ Kansas City

