NFL Week 9 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
Modified Nov 04, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Week 9 of the NFL season represents the exact divide between the first and the second half of the year, and the objective is now clear to everyone. We know who is bracing for a playoff spot and those who are already evaluating prospects to improve their roster for the 2022 season.

This weekend was supposed to be the first game between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, but the latter tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be able to play on Sunday, meaning Jordan Love will get his first NFL start.

In other locations, the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams duel on Sunday Night Football, while an important AFC North clash has the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns going at each other.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 9 NFL games along with the schedule for the week and the TV channel information.

NFL Week 9 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 9 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 9
CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 8

FOX, Early

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 9
FOX, Late

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 9
NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 9 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 9. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 04:

  • New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 07:

  • Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
  • New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium
  • Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

FOX

Sunday, November 07:

  • Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium
  • Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
  • Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Caesars Superdome
  • Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
  • Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium
  • Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 07:

  • Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., SoFi Stadium
ESPN

Monday, November 08:

  • Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Heinz Field

TV Market game list for NFL Week 9:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkLas Vegas @ NY GiantsDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Los Angeles-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
ChicagoCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Philadelphia-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
Dallas-Ft. Worth-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
San Francisco/Bay areaLas Vegas @ NY GiantsDenver @ Dallas-Arizona @ San Francisco
Washington D.C.Cleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Houston-Houston @ MiamiLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
BostonNew England @ CarolinaDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Atlanta-Atlanta @ New OrleansLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
PhoenixCleveland @ CincinnatiDenver @ Dallas-Arizona @ San Francisco
Tampa/St. PetersburgCleveland @ CincinnatiAtlanta @ New Orleans-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Seattle-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
DetroitCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Minnesota @ BaltimoreLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
Miami-Houston @ MiamiLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
Denver-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
OrlandoCleveland @ CincinnatiAtlanta @ New Orleans-Green Bay @ Kansas City
ClevelandCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
SacramentoLas Vegas @ NY GiantsDenver @ DallasArizona @ San Francisco
CharlotteNew England @ CarolinaDenver @ DallasGreen Bay @ Kansas City
Portland-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
St. LouisCleveland @ CincinnatiDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
PittsburghCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
IndianapolisCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Baltimore-Minnesota @ BaltimoreLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
Raleigh-DurhamNew England @ CarolinaDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
NashvilleDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
San Diego-Denver @ DallasLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
Salt Lake CityLas Vegas @ NY GiantsDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
San AntonioCleveland @ CincinnatiDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Kansas CityLas Vegas @ NY GiantsDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
ColumbusCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
MilwaukeeCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
CincinnatiCleveland @ CincinnatiMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Las VegasLas Vegas @ NY GiantsDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
JacksonvilleBuffalo @ JacksonvilleDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
Oklahoma CityCleveland @ Cincinnati
Denver @ Dallas
-Green Bay @ Kansas City
New Orleans-Atlanta @ New OrleansLos Angeles @ PhiladelphiaGreen Bay @ Kansas City
MemphisCleveland @ CincinnatiDenver @ Dallas-Green Bay @ Kansas City
BuffaloBuffalo @ JacksonvilleMinnesota @ Baltimore-Green Bay @ Kansas City

