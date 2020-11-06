In a matchup involving two teams that are no strangers to games that come down to the very end, the Denver Broncos visit the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Both teams are looking to right the ship after very slow starts to the season.

The Broncos (3-4) completed a furious comeback last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, coming up with the victory by a score of 31-30. Denver scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, capped off by QB Drew Lock’s dramatic touchdown pass with no time remaining to rookie receiver K.J. Hamler.

The Atlanta Falcons (2-6) picked up a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers on "Thursday Night Football." Atlanta defeated their division foes by a final score of 25-17, sealed by cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception on a poorly thrown pass from Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Head-to-Head

The two franchises have a pretty close all-time series, with the Denver Broncos holding a slight edge over the Atlanta Falcons, 8-6.

Their most famous matchup came on Jan 31, 1999, when the Broncos' legendary QB John Elway (who is now the team's general manager) led Denver to their second consecutive Super Bowl win, beating the Falcons by a final tally of 34-19.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Denver Broncos come into this game feeling good about themselves after last week’s thrilling win behind the play of second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

Last week, Lock threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns. In the Denver backfield, running back Phillip Lindsay made a case for more work, racking up 83 yards on the ground including a touchdown.

The Atlanta Falcons arrive into this game seemingly having played musical chairs with the availability of their star receivers this year. Earlier in the season, it was Julio Jones who missed time with a hamstring injury, thrusting fellow Alabama alum Calvin Ridley into the spotlight. Now, it’s Ridley who is nursing a foot sprain, and has missed two practices in a row so far this week.

QB Matt Ryan may look Jones’ way early and often if Ridley is not able to suit up.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Projected Starters

Denver Broncos

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay

WR: Jerry Jeudy, DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

TE: Noah Fant

Atlanta Falcons

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley

WR: Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley(Q)

TE: Hayden Hurst

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction

This is the kind of game that one would expect to see in bonus coverage, where CBS studio host James Brown "throws it to Atlanta, where the Falcons are holding on for dear life against the Broncos."

With Drew Lock starting to hit his stride and matching up with a suspect Falcons secondary, look for both teams to put up yards through the air.

Prediction: In what should be a shootout, this matchup may come down to which team has the ball last. The Falcons have slightly improved at holding on to victories since they made a midseason head coaching change, but their game against the Detroit Lions a couple weeks ago reminds fans that Falcons don’t usually change their feathers so fast. With newfound poise and confidence, expect Lock to make a big play late in the game that will secure the win for the Broncos.

Denver 35, Atlanta 30