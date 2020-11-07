How long has Frank Gore played in the NFL?

How old is Frank Gore?

How much longer is Frank Gore going to keep playing?

Those are the three questions that tend to come up whenever Frank Gore, the New York Jets' veteran running back, pops up on the TV screen during a game or an NFL highlight reel.

The answers: Frank Gore has played in the NFL for 16 seasons; Frank Gore is 37 years old; and Frank Gore will probably keep playing until no more NFL teams are willing to pay him to play.

Who knows when that will happen, because as of today, Frank Gore is still the No. 1 running back on the depth chart of an NFL team at 37 years old in his 16th season.

Whether you're running 8 miles a day or for 15,000 career yards, determination is everything. 🏃



At 37 years old, there’s still no slowing down the ageless @frankgore. pic.twitter.com/9Csa0I3zxW — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 22, 2020

Yes, that team is the Jets, who are 0-8 this season -- the only remaining winless team in the league. The Jets will go for their first victory on "Monday Night Football" against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Gore got promoted in New York's backfield after former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell was cut by the Jets midseason. Bell has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gore leads the New York Jets in rushing attempts with 96, gaining 340 yards on the ground. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

NFL Week 9: Is Frank Gore a Hall of Famer?

Advertisement

Gore is a five-time Pro Bowler who was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. He played 10 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he made all of those five Pro Bowls and recorded eight of his nine career 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Gore has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins before joining the Jets this year.

As much as the Jets struggle, Gore does provide veteran leadership. He commands respect in the locker room, even on a franchise that is seemingly in disarray as the losses pile up, talented players get sent away, the coach and quarterback are on the hot seat, and management is accused of tanking to get a higher draft pick.

Gore's incredible longevity has allowed him to reach lofty spots among the NFL's all-time great running backs in a number of statistical categories.

Gore ranks 3rd all-time in rushing yards and carries, 7th in all-purpose yards and 25th in total touchdowns. The sheer numbers will make it hard to keep him out of the Hall of Fame when his time comes ... if he ever decides to retire.