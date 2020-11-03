Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Week 9's "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers was one of the most anticipated primetime games heading into the 2020 season.

Two teams who could be competing for the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC, a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, arguably the best quarterback in the league against arguably the best defense, and a battle between two dynamic young head coaches.

When the Packers (5-2) travel West to meet the 49ers (4-4) this week, however, they'll do so with a lot less hype thanks to injuries decimating the 49ers this season.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Head-To-Head

Though the Green Bay Packers lead the all-time series 36-32-1, the San Francisco 49ers have won the two most recent meetings.

The Niners dominated the Packers 37-8 in a November regular season game in 2019 -- a game in which Aaron Rodgers passed for only 104 yards -- and then San Francisco topped Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed only six passes in the 37-20 playoff victory, but Raheem Mostert and San Fran's run game secured the victory.

Who wins an NFC Championship Game rematch? We'll find out in Week 9.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

Packers news: The Packers are coming off a disappointing 28-22 loss to the 2-5 Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Aaron Rodgers remained on an MVP pace — throwing for three touchdowns in the loss — but Vikings running back Dalvin Cook stole the day, rushing for 163 yards and three scores. Post-game, Packers coach Matt Lafleur said "We knew we had to stop the run. That didn't happen."

Rookie running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 after the Week 8 game, but Lafleur said that the team is "preparing to play Thursday."

49ers news: The Niners suffered a divisional loss in Week 8, falling 37-27 to the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco's bigger loss, however, came in the post-game injury announcements. QB Garoppolo (ankle) and star tight end George Kittle (foot) are going to miss at least 6-8 weeks each. The QB and TE join a long list of 49ers injuries in 2020, but coach Kyle Shanahan has proved he can win games with a beat-up squad before. Nick Mullens will sub in at quarterback for San Francisco in Thursdays tilt.

- Jimmy Garoppolo

- George Kittle

- Nick Bosa

- Richard Sherman

- Deebo Samuel

- Raheem Mostert

- Solomon Thomas



It's been a brutal year with injuries for the 49ers.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Projected Starters

Green Bay Packers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones (Q)

TE: Robert Tonyan

WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown (Q)

San Francisco 49ers:

QB: Nick Mullens

RB: Tevin Coleman, JaMycal Hasty

TE: Ross Dwelley

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction

Both teams are coming off rough losses (both on the scoreboard and on the injury report) that will linger for the rest of the season.

Though the 49ers have proven they can win without Jimmy G at quarterback before, the Packers will bounce back and take the Thursday night showdown. If Green Bay can stop the run game (Mostert, who torched them in February, is injured), they should handily win.

Packers 28, 49ers 16