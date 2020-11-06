The Las Vegas Raiders travel to their former home, Los Angeles, this Sunday to resume their historic rivalry with the Chargers in a big AFC West matchup.

The Raiders (4-3) ground out a tough victory against the Cleveland Browns a week ago and currently sit second in the division. Head coach Jon Gruden will be looking for a win to help his team keep the pressure on runaway leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1).

The Chargers (2-5), no doubt wounded following last Sunday's devastating defeat to the Denver Broncos (3-4), sit at the bottom of the AFC West and require huge performances from the likes of quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen to keep themselves in playoff contention.

It might only be midway through the season, but this huge clash has all the makings of a 'must-win' for coach Anthony Lynn's team.

leveling up 📈 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 5, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Head-To-Head

The zip codes may have changed a few times, but make no mistake, these two franchises have been going at it for 60 years. The Raiders are ahead in the all-time series, 65-54-2.

In the last meeting between these old rivals, the Raiders defeated the Chargers, 24-17.

Las Vegas Raiders' season results: W W L L W L W

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers' season results: W L L L L W L

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Las Vegas Raiders' Hurst helped off the field vs the Browns

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (knee) was able to practice on Wednesday and will almost certainly play on Sunday, which is great news for coach Gruden given the running back's excellent performance last time out against the Cleveland Browns (31 carries, 129 yards).

Not such good news for Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst; he injured his ankle during last week's slugfest against the Browns. He's been unable to participate in practice and will not play Sunday. Safety Jeff Heath (hip) has also been ruled out.

Right tackle Trent Brown and safety Johnathan Abram both missed Wednesday's practice with an illness. Abram is expected to don the cleats come Sunday; Brown is not.

Doubtful for Las Vegas Raiders: Johnathan Abram

Out for Las Vegas Raiders: Trent Brown, Maurice Hurst, Jeff Heath

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has been placed in the concussion protocol after leaving the field in the loss to the Broncos last week. He hasn't practiced since then and is listed as questionable.

Advertisement

Right guard Trai Turner has been limited at practice this week, suffering from a groin injury. It is unclear as to whether or not he will suit up come Sunday.

Doubtful for Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa, Trai Turner

Out for Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler (IR)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Projected Starters

Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Josh Jacobs

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs III

TE: Darren Waller

Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams

TE: Hunter Henry

"He's been sensational." @IBeDG_71 has stepped up big when needed, and his play hasn't gone unnoticed » https://t.co/iWAcJQxyFF pic.twitter.com/OyvE6y2yTO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 5, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

The weather conditions wreaked havoc on the Las Vegas Raiders' passing offense last week, and coach Gruden opted to keep the ball with Jacobs, who had his best day of the year. Given the weather in L.A., and the Chargers lower-tier pass-coverage (251 yards per game conceded to QBs), I'd expect to see a return to the type of offense that helped the Raiders beat the Chiefs, with Derek Carr given more license to launch the ball downfield to the likes of Ruggs and Agholor, which could lead to some highlights.

With quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm, it's impossible to discount the Chargers from this one. Since taking over from Tyrod Taylor for the Week 2 defeat to the Chiefs, Herbert has proven himself to be one of the most exciting and productive QBs in the league and has 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns to his name. His connection with receiver Keenan Allen continues to flourish and I'd give that duo a chance against most defenses, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The problem the Chargers have is that they cannot hold on to a lead, last week becoming the first team in NFL history to blow a lead of 17 points three times in a single season. If Herbert and Co. don't improve their game management skills, it could turn into another painful afternoon.

Advertisement

Prediction: Always hard to call a rivalry like this, but I'm going to back the Chargers. The Raiders have injury problems on defense, the Chargers are at home, and Anthony Lynn's team needs the result more.

L.A. holds onto a lead (for once) and takes a close one, 24-20.