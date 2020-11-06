NFL Week 9: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, preview, team news, and more 

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) travel to Florida on Sunday to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in the "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

The game is filled with intriguing subplots: A pivotal battle for the NFC South, a matchup between two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers attempting to stay undefeated at home.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 EST Sunday night, and we look at the news and headlines surrounding the matchup below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Head-to-Head:

The Saints lead the all-time series 36-21. Although many of the current Buccaneers are new to the roster, the Saints have continued to dominate recent matchups, winning the last four head-to-head tilts. The most recent matchup was a New Orleans win at home, 34-23, in September of this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Team News:

Saints News:

The Saints week 9 injury report was filled with big names — RB Alvin Kamara, QB Drew Brees, and WR Michael Thomas were all limited participants in practice. Reports indicate Brees and Kamara will play Sunday with no restrictions — Kamara likened his foot injury to "stubbing his toe." Thomas, who has not played since week 1, is questionable to play on Sunday, with no clear indication either way.

New Orleans acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander at the NFL trade deadline, but he will be unable to play on Sunday, as he is yet to clear the COVID-19 protocol.

Buccaneers News:

The Bucs injury report is much cleaner than the Saints heading into Sunday night, with only Guard Ali Marpet being the only starter who did not participate in practice. One of Brady's favorite targets, WR Scotty Miller, and DE Jason Pierre-Paul were limited participants.

The biggest news out of Tampa Bay heading into Sunday is the signing and activity of controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown. The 32-year-old, who played just one game in 2019 (alongside Brady with the Patriots), signed with the Buccaneers last week and is expected to be active on Sunday. If Browns' history of off (and on) field issues does not re-emerge, he will be a dynamic addition to an offense that already features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Grownkowski, Leonard Fournette, and others.

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown shows off his new helmet as he practices with his teammates for the first time. #81 expected to see action Sunday night against the Saints. @Buccaneers @FOX13News @Saints pic.twitter.com/xYi5BCOjzW — Jeff Tewksbury (@JeffTewksFox13) November 4, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Predicted Starters:

Saints starters:

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR: Michael Thomas (Q), Emmanuel Sanders

TE: Jared Cook

Buccaneers starters:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones

WR: Chris Godwin (Q), Mike Evans, Scotty Miller (Q), Antonio Brown

TE: Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate

Score Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Saints 21