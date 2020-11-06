The last time the New York Jets and New England Patriots matched up on "Monday Night Football" young QB Sam Darnold had a tough time. In the Patriots 33-0 win, Darnold completed 11/32 passes for 86 yards and turned the ball over four times. To cap it all, the second year QB was caught saying "I'm seeing ghosts," on a live mic.

More than a year later, the Jets and Patriots meet again on Monday night, but this time the stakes are different. Both teams have losing records and the game holds more importance with regard to the the 2021 Draft than it does for the 2020 standings.

"... that's the Boogeyman for real. ... He really said that? That's crazy."



Kyle Van Noy's reaction to finding out Sam Darnold said 'He was seeing ghosts' against the Pats defense. pic.twitter.com/UNKWbysSd8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2019

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Head-to-Head

Though the Patriots only hold slight winning edge in their all-time record against the Jets, the recent history has been dominant. New England has beaten the New York Jets in eight consecutive matchups, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings. The Jets have not won their two meetings against the Patriots in a season since 2000.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Team News

Jets news:

The 0-8 Jets roster continues to become increasingly depleted through injuries and trades. The Jets recently dealt DT Steve McClendon and LB Avery Williamson for late draft picks as they continue to tank towards the No. 1 draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Of those that remain, three key starters missed practice this week — Jamison Crowder, Quinnen Williams, and Sam Darnold. Williams could miss time with a hamstring injury but Crowder is, reportedly, nearing a return.

Quarterback Darnold reaggravated a shoulder injury that caused him to miss time earlier this year in last week's loses to the Chiefs, but coach Adam Gase was confident he would play Monday. If Darnold does not start, veteran Joe Flacco will get snaps at QB.

Adam Gase on Sam Darnold playing this Monday:



"Right now I feel good about it." Gase is looking at it in a sense that today gives him one more day of rest. Tomorrow will be the big deciding day. #TakeFlight — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) November 5, 2020

Patriots news:

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots have lost four-straight games, an unusual slide for the former dynasty. Though facing an 0-8 Jets team seems like the ideal matchup to end a losing streak, key Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore and WR N'Keal Harry both missed practice this week and should be listed as questionable heading into Monday's game.

At the 2020 trade deadline, New England added depth players Isaiah Ford and Isaiah Mack, but both must clear COVID-19 protocol before being allowed to play.

“We felt like both players could add depth at two positions we feel like we could use the depth at,”said the Patriots’ head coach. “One claim, one trade. We’ll see. We won’t really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we’ll see what happens then.”

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Projected Starters

New England Patriots:

QB: Cam Newton

RB: Damien Harris (Q), James White

WR: N'Keal Harry (Q), Damiere Byrd, Isaiah Ford, Jakobi Myers

TE: Ryan Izzo (Q)

New York Jets:

QB: Sam Darnol (Q)

RB: La'Mical Perine, Frank Gore

WR: Jamison Crowder (Q), Breshad Perriman (Q), Denzel Mims

TE: Chris Herndon

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Prediction

Final score: Jets 21 - Patriots 17