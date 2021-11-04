NFL Week 9 Predictions: Odds, Picks, Money Lines and Win/Loss for every game

The NFL no longer has an undefeated team, but the Detroit Lions are still on course to finish 0-17.
The Green Bay Packers handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season in Thursday Night Football. The New York Jets upset the Cincinnati Bengals with quarterback Mike White. However, stars like Jameis Winston and Derrick Henry suffered major injuries. Winston is out for the season and Henry could return right before the playoffs. The trade deadline ended on Tuesday, with the biggest trade sending Von Miller to the LA Rams.
Week 9 in the NFL kicks off with a rather unspectacular Thursday Night Football match between the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will have a battle that could reshape the AFC North. Several teams could be on upset alert, including the Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens.
NFL Week 9 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads
NFL Thursday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets
- Spread - Indianapolis Colts -10.5
- Money Line - New York Jets +410, Indianapolis Colts -550
- Over/Under - 45.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Michael Carter to score 2+ TDs +1100
- Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win, won't cover the spread, over 45.5 points
- Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 27 - New York Jets 21
NFL Sunday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans
- Spread - Miami Dolphins -6.5
- Money Line - Houston Texans +235, Miami Dolphins -290
- Over/Under - 46
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Houston Texans to have over 1 TD in first half +108
- Game Picks - Miami Dolphins win, cover spread, over 46 points
- Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - Houston Texans 20
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread - Dallas Cowboys -9.5
- Money Line - Denver Broncos +340, Dallas Cowboys -430
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in FG attempt +440
- Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win, won't cover spread, under 49.5 points
- Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 23 - Denver Broncos 18
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6
- Money Line - Minnesota Vikings +215, Baltimore Ravens -260
- Over/Under - 49.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Lamar Jackson to have over 55.5 rushing yards -114
- Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings win, under 49.5 points
- Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 24 - Baltimore Ravens 23
Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots
- Spread - New England Patriots -3.5
- Money Line - New England Patriots -180, Carolina Panthers +152
- Over/Under - 41
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - over 7.5 total points in first quarter +110
- Game Picks - New England Patriots win, cover spread, under 41 points
- Game Prediction - New England Patriots 29 - Carolina Panthers 10
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread - Buffalo Bills -14.5
- Money Line - Buffalo Bills -1100, Jacksonville Jaguars +700
- Over/Under - 48.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Emmanuel Sanders ti have over 53.5 receiving yards -114
- Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, under 48.5 points
- Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 27 - Jacksonville Jaguars 18
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -2.5
- Money Line - Cleveland Browns +120, Cincinnati Bengals -142
- Over/Under - 47
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)/under 54.5 points parlay +200
- Game Picks - Cincinnati Bengals win, cover spread, over 47 points
- Game Prediciton - Cincinnati Bengals 30 - Cleveland Browns 20
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread - New Orleans Saints -6
- Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +215, New Orleans Saints -260
- Over/Under - 42.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Offensive TD +430
- Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons win, over 42.5 points
- Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 24 - New Orleans Saints 21
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3
- Money Line - Las Vegas Raiders -156, New York Giants +132
- Over/Under - 46
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Las Vegas Raiders win by 1-13 points +150
- Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win, cover spread, over 46 points
- Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 26 - New York Giants 22
Philadelphia Eagles vs. LA Chargers
- Spread - LA Chargers -1.5
- Money Line - LA Chargers -126, Philadelphia Eagles +108
- Over/Under - 50
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Philadelphia Eagles to score first and lose +330
- Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, under 50 points
- Game Prediction - LA Chargers 30 - Philadelphia Eagles 14
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -7.5
- Money Line - Green Bay Packers +280, Kansas City Chiefs -350
- Over/Under - 47.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Green Bay Packers scores more points in fourth quarter +138
- Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, over 47.5 points
- Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 28 - Kansas City Chiefs 23
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread - Arizona Cardinals -1.5
- Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -124, San Francisco 49ers +106
- Over/Under - 45.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - over five TDs scored in game -118
- Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, cover spread, over 45.5 points
- Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 31 - San Francisco 49ers 28
LA Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread - LA Rams -7.5
- Money Line - Tennessee Titans +290, LA Rams -360
- Over/Under - 53.5
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - LA Rams to win by 1-13 points +140
- Game Picks - LA Rams win, won't cover spread, over 53.5 points
- Game Prediction - LA Rams 34 - Tennessee Titans 29
NFL Monday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5
- Money Line - Chicago Bears +220, Pittsburgh Steelers -270
- Over/Under - 40
- Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Draw at halftime, Pittsburgh Steelers to win +1700
- Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win, cover spread, over 40 points
- Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - Chicago Bears 19