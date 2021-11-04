NFL Week 9 Predictions: Odds, Picks, Money Lines and Win/Loss for every game

The NFL no longer has an undefeated team, but the Detroit Lions are still on course to finish 0-17.

The Green Bay Packers handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season in Thursday Night Football. The New York Jets upset the Cincinnati Bengals with quarterback Mike White. However, stars like Jameis Winston and Derrick Henry suffered major injuries. Winston is out for the season and Henry could return right before the playoffs. The trade deadline ended on Tuesday, with the biggest trade sending Von Miller to the LA Rams.

Week 9 in the NFL kicks off with a rather unspectacular Thursday Night Football match between the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will have a battle that could reshape the AFC North. Several teams could be on upset alert, including the Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens.

NFL Week 9 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

NFL Thursday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Spread - Indianapolis Colts -10.5

Money Line - New York Jets +410, Indianapolis Colts -550

Over/Under - 45.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Michael Carter to score 2+ TDs +1100

Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win, won't cover the spread, over 45.5 points

Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 27 - New York Jets 21

NFL Sunday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most turnovers in the NFL this season:



Chiefs - 19

Jets - 15

Dolphins, WFT, Jags, Texans - 13

Spread - Miami Dolphins -6.5

Money Line - Houston Texans +235, Miami Dolphins -290

Over/Under - 46

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Houston Texans to have over 1 TD in first half +108

Game Picks - Miami Dolphins win, cover spread, over 46 points

Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - Houston Texans 20

Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

Spread - Dallas Cowboys -9.5

Money Line - Denver Broncos +340, Dallas Cowboys -430

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in FG attempt +440

Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win, won't cover spread, under 49.5 points

Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 23 - Denver Broncos 18

Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of it being Vikings week for the Ravens, here’s the craziest two minutes in NFL history In honor of it being Vikings week for the Ravens, here’s the craziest two minutes in NFL history https://t.co/oIqkMQOkmM

Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6

Money Line - Minnesota Vikings +215, Baltimore Ravens -260

Over/Under - 49.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Lamar Jackson to have over 55.5 rushing yards -114

Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings win, under 49.5 points

Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 24 - Baltimore Ravens 23

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

Josh Graham @JoshGrahamRadio



The last time they met in Charlotte, this happened. The Patriots visit the Panthers next week.

Spread - New England Patriots -3.5

Money Line - New England Patriots -180, Carolina Panthers +152

Over/Under - 41

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - over 7.5 total points in first quarter +110

Game Picks - New England Patriots win, cover spread, under 41 points

Game Prediction - New England Patriots 29 - Carolina Panthers 10

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread - Buffalo Bills -14.5

Money Line - Buffalo Bills -1100, Jacksonville Jaguars +700

Over/Under - 48.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Emmanuel Sanders ti have over 53.5 receiving yards -114

Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, under 48.5 points

Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 27 - Jacksonville Jaguars 18

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Jacob Roach @roachizm13 Per ESPN, the Browns are second in pass rush win rate at 53%. The Bengals are 23rd in pass in pass block win rate at somehow 53% as well. The Browns must play to their strengths and apply consitent pressure on Joe Burrow Sunday to get a win #Browns Per ESPN, the Browns are second in pass rush win rate at 53%. The Bengals are 23rd in pass in pass block win rate at somehow 53% as well. The Browns must play to their strengths and apply consitent pressure on Joe Burrow Sunday to get a win #Browns https://t.co/MPy5akaJFI

Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -2.5

Money Line - Cleveland Browns +120, Cincinnati Bengals -142

Over/Under - 47

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)/under 54.5 points parlay +200

Game Picks - Cincinnati Bengals win, cover spread, over 47 points

Game Prediciton - Cincinnati Bengals 30 - Cleveland Browns 20

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

John Hendrix @JohnJHendrix



First Look: Saints and Falcons get to renew one of the league's most underrated rivalries on Sunday

Spread - New Orleans Saints -6

Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +215, New Orleans Saints -260

Over/Under - 42.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Offensive TD +430

Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons win, over 42.5 points

Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 24 - New Orleans Saints 21

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

GiantsTV @GiantsTV



Watch: Coach Judge breaks down MNF tape & previews Raiders matchup

Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3

Money Line - Las Vegas Raiders -156, New York Giants +132

Over/Under - 46

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Las Vegas Raiders win by 1-13 points +150

Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win, cover spread, over 46 points

Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 26 - New York Giants 22

Philadelphia Eagles vs. LA Chargers

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky



Eagles are 0 for their last 4 at the Linc



“Home field advantage matters”

"Home field advantage matters"

-Nick Sirianni #Eagles look to win their 1st home game since last December Sunday against the Chargers

Spread - LA Chargers -1.5

Money Line - LA Chargers -126, Philadelphia Eagles +108

Over/Under - 50

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Philadelphia Eagles to score first and lose +330

Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, under 50 points

Game Prediction - LA Chargers 30 - Philadelphia Eagles 14

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -7.5

Money Line - Green Bay Packers +280, Kansas City Chiefs -350

Over/Under - 47.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Green Bay Packers scores more points in fourth quarter +138

Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, over 47.5 points

Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 28 - Kansas City Chiefs 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Bob McManaman @azbobbymac Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray (left ankle sprain) could miss practice all week and he'd still let him play vs. 49ers if he's able to be out there. Kingsbury said Murray knows the offense so well it wouldn't be a problem. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray (left ankle sprain) could miss practice all week and he'd still let him play vs. 49ers if he's able to be out there. Kingsbury said Murray knows the offense so well it wouldn't be a problem.

Spread - Arizona Cardinals -1.5

Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -124, San Francisco 49ers +106

Over/Under - 45.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - over five TDs scored in game -118

Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, cover spread, over 45.5 points

Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 31 - San Francisco 49ers 28

LA Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread - LA Rams -7.5

Money Line - Tennessee Titans +290, LA Rams -360

Over/Under - 53.5

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - LA Rams to win by 1-13 points +140

Game Picks - LA Rams win, won't cover spread, over 53.5 points

Game Prediction - LA Rams 34 - Tennessee Titans 29

NFL Monday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Are the Steelers being underestimated?



The current 6-seed in AFC, Pittsburgh (4-3) has faced the strongest schedule in the NFL this season (.611 opp. win pct)



Their losses came to current playoff teams (Raiders, Packers, Bengals)



Their losses came to current playoff teams (Raiders, Packers, Bengals)

Their next 2 games are home vs Bears and Lions.

Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5

Money Line - Chicago Bears +220, Pittsburgh Steelers -270

Over/Under - 40

Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Draw at halftime, Pittsburgh Steelers to win +1700

Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win, cover spread, over 40 points

Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - Chicago Bears 19

