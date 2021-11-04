×
NFL Week 9 Predictions: Odds, Picks, Money Lines and Win/Loss for every game

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
Modified Nov 04, 2021 05:07 AM IST
The NFL no longer has an undefeated team, but the Detroit Lions are still on course to finish 0-17.

The Green Bay Packers handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season in Thursday Night Football. The New York Jets upset the Cincinnati Bengals with quarterback Mike White. However, stars like Jameis Winston and Derrick Henry suffered major injuries. Winston is out for the season and Henry could return right before the playoffs. The trade deadline ended on Tuesday, with the biggest trade sending Von Miller to the LA Rams.

Week 9 in the NFL kicks off with a rather unspectacular Thursday Night Football match between the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will have a battle that could reshape the AFC North. Several teams could be on upset alert, including the Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens.

NFL Week 9 Prediction, Odds, Picks and Spreads

NFL Thursday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

#Colts’ DE Kwity Paye the X-Factor in Matchup with #Jets | via @AndrewMooreSI si.com/nfl/colts/news… https://t.co/ZTSVbSZXi2
  • Spread - Indianapolis Colts -10.5
  • Money Line - New York Jets +410, Indianapolis Colts -550
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Michael Carter to score 2+ TDs +1100
  • Game Picks - Indianapolis Colts win, won't cover the spread, over 45.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Indianapolis Colts 27 - New York Jets 21

NFL Sunday Night Football - Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Most turnovers in the NFL this season:Chiefs - 19Jets - 15Dolphins, WFT, Jags, Texans - 13 https://t.co/UXySt0vkSu
  • Spread - Miami Dolphins -6.5
  • Money Line - Houston Texans +235, Miami Dolphins -290
  • Over/Under - 46
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Houston Texans to have over 1 TD in first half +108
  • Game Picks - Miami Dolphins win, cover spread, over 46 points
  • Game Prediction - Miami Dolphins 28 - Houston Texans 20

Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

#Broncos Bridgewater trained with #Cowboys CB Diggs. Said he’s “a receiver playing cornerback” #Denver7 https://t.co/eOYegymEvv
  • Spread - Dallas Cowboys -9.5
  • Money Line - Denver Broncos +340, Dallas Cowboys -430
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in FG attempt +440
  • Game Picks - Dallas Cowboys win, won't cover spread, under 49.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Dallas Cowboys 23 - Denver Broncos 18

Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings

In honor of it being Vikings week for the Ravens, here’s the craziest two minutes in NFL history https://t.co/oIqkMQOkmM
  • Spread - Baltimore Ravens -6
  • Money Line - Minnesota Vikings +215, Baltimore Ravens -260
  • Over/Under - 49.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Lamar Jackson to have over 55.5 rushing yards -114
  • Game Picks - Minnesota Vikings win, under 49.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Minnesota Vikings 24 - Baltimore Ravens 23

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

The Patriots visit the Panthers next week. The last time they met in Charlotte, this happened. #KeepPounding https://t.co/52MmHk1Xss
  • Spread - New England Patriots -3.5
  • Money Line - New England Patriots -180, Carolina Panthers +152
  • Over/Under - 41
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - over 7.5 total points in first quarter +110
  • Game Picks - New England Patriots win, cover spread, under 41 points
  • Game Prediction - New England Patriots 29 - Carolina Panthers 10

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Jaguars Week is here!We’re LIVE with Coach McDermott before practice.#BUFvsJAX | #BillsMafia twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…
  • Spread - Buffalo Bills -14.5
  • Money Line - Buffalo Bills -1100, Jacksonville Jaguars +700
  • Over/Under - 48.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Emmanuel Sanders ti have over 53.5 receiving yards -114
  • Game Picks - Buffalo Bills win, won't cover spread, under 48.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Buffalo Bills 27 - Jacksonville Jaguars 18

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Per ESPN, the Browns are second in pass rush win rate at 53%. The Bengals are 23rd in pass in pass block win rate at somehow 53% as well. The Browns must play to their strengths and apply consitent pressure on Joe Burrow Sunday to get a win #Browns https://t.co/MPy5akaJFI
  • Spread - Cincinnati Bengals -2.5
  • Money Line - Cleveland Browns +120, Cincinnati Bengals -142
  • Over/Under - 47
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)/under 54.5 points parlay +200
  • Game Picks - Cincinnati Bengals win, cover spread, over 47 points
  • Game Prediciton - Cincinnati Bengals 30 - Cleveland Browns 20

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

First Look: Saints and Falcons get to renew one of the league's most underrated rivalries on Sunday -via @SaintsNews si.com/nfl/saints/edi…
  • Spread - New Orleans Saints -6
  • Money Line - Atlanta Falcons +215, New Orleans Saints -260
  • Over/Under - 42.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - 1st Drive results in Offensive TD +430
  • Game Picks - Atlanta Falcons win, over 42.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Atlanta Falcons 24 - New Orleans Saints 21

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Judge breaks down MNF tape & previews Raiders matchup 🎞 Watch: nygnt.co/jj113 https://t.co/UNfGb7dlSx
  • Spread - Las Vegas Raiders -3
  • Money Line - Las Vegas Raiders -156, New York Giants +132
  • Over/Under - 46
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Las Vegas Raiders win by 1-13 points +150
  • Game Picks - Las Vegas Raiders win, cover spread, over 46 points
  • Game Prediction - Las Vegas Raiders 26 - New York Giants 22

Philadelphia Eagles vs. LA Chargers

#Eagles look to win their 1st home game since last December Sunday against the Chargers Eagles are 0 for their last 4 at the Linc “Home field advantage matters”-Nick Sirianni https://t.co/uKWatQXpfg
  • Spread - LA Chargers -1.5
  • Money Line - LA Chargers -126, Philadelphia Eagles +108
  • Over/Under - 50
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Philadelphia Eagles to score first and lose +330
  • Game Picks - LA Chargers win, cover spread, under 50 points
  • Game Prediction - LA Chargers 30 - Philadelphia Eagles 14

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs.
  • Spread - Kansas City Chiefs -7.5
  • Money Line - Green Bay Packers +280, Kansas City Chiefs -350
  • Over/Under - 47.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Green Bay Packers scores more points in fourth quarter +138
  • Game Picks - Green Bay Packers win, over 47.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Green Bay Packers 28 - Kansas City Chiefs 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray (left ankle sprain) could miss practice all week and he'd still let him play vs. 49ers if he's able to be out there. Kingsbury said Murray knows the offense so well it wouldn't be a problem.
  • Spread - Arizona Cardinals -1.5
  • Money Line - Arizona Cardinals -124, San Francisco 49ers +106
  • Over/Under - 45.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - over five TDs scored in game -118
  • Game Picks - Arizona Cardinals win, cover spread, over 45.5 points
  • Game Prediction - Arizona Cardinals 31 - San Francisco 49ers 28

LA Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

#Titans QB Tannehill on Rams defense: https://t.co/BY7ioJnAL8
  • Spread - LA Rams -7.5
  • Money Line - Tennessee Titans +290, LA Rams -360
  • Over/Under - 53.5
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - LA Rams to win by 1-13 points +140
  • Game Picks - LA Rams win, won't cover spread, over 53.5 points
  • Game Prediction - LA Rams 34 - Tennessee Titans 29

NFL Monday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Are the Steelers being underestimated?The current 6-seed in AFC, Pittsburgh (4-3) has faced the strongest schedule in the NFL this season (.611 opp. win pct)Their losses came to current playoff teams (Raiders, Packers, Bengals)Their next 2 games are home vs Bears and Lions. https://t.co/mQXNDjSl5G

  • Spread - Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5
  • Money Line - Chicago Bears +220, Pittsburgh Steelers -270
  • Over/Under - 40
  • Additional NFL Prop Bet Pick - Draw at halftime, Pittsburgh Steelers to win +1700
  • Game Picks - Pittsburgh Steelers win, cover spread, over 40 points
  • Game Prediction - Pittsburgh Steelers 28 - Chicago Bears 19

Edited by Henno van Deventer
